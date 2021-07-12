SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya





Friends and fans of beloved South African chef Lesego Semenya are paying tribute to him following the news of his passing on Monday.

Lesego Semenya. Picture: @LesDaChef/Twitter

It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n — Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021

Taking to social media, close friend @MizMarcee shared the news on Monday afternoon.

Last Tuesday Semenya, who had comorbidities, revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after going to his doctor with a suspect throat infection.

"Now to fight this thing" he told his Twitter followers.

Test results just came in. Positive.



I double-mask. I don't go anywhere. I keep faraway from other humans. Had cancelled all public and private appearances. Put most of my business on hold. But here it is.



Please don't take this virus lightly. 🙏🏾



Now to fight this thing. — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 6, 2021

On Friday, Semenya updated his 112 000 followers on his progress, saying his doctor had told him he'd 'seen the worst of it'.

"Day 5. Still fighting this Covid demon whilst living with a comorbidity. I'm OK, loads of medication and keeping positive. Thank you to those who keep checking up on me. Dr reckons I've seen the worst of it now and it's just about recovery and rest now."

Among those paying tribute to Semenya, singer and media personality Boity and close friend author Mohale Mashigo.

Lesego broke our hearts this morning. Farewell, my brother. ❤ https://t.co/9HqVl2aTJt — Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) July 12, 2021

In April, Semenya's former Jacana Media publisher Nadia Goetham also passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Her death lead to an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her, including Semenya.