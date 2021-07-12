Streaming issues? Report here
SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya

12 July 2021 2:08 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Friends and fans pay tribute to Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, who has died following complications related to Covid-19.

Friends and fans of beloved South African chef Lesego Semenya are paying tribute to him following the news of his passing on Monday.

Lesego Semenya. Picture: @LesDaChef/Twitter

Taking to social media, close friend @MizMarcee shared the news on Monday afternoon.

Last Tuesday Semenya, who had comorbidities, revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after going to his doctor with a suspect throat infection.

"Now to fight this thing" he told his Twitter followers.

On Friday, Semenya updated his 112 000 followers on his progress, saying his doctor had told him he'd 'seen the worst of it'.

"Day 5. Still fighting this Covid demon whilst living with a comorbidity. I'm OK, loads of medication and keeping positive. Thank you to those who keep checking up on me. Dr reckons I've seen the worst of it now and it's just about recovery and rest now."

Among those paying tribute to Semenya, singer and media personality Boity and close friend author Mohale Mashigo.

In April, Semenya's former Jacana Media publisher Nadia Goetham also passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Her death lead to an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her, including Semenya.




[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots

12 July 2021 3:51 PM

CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. The Presidency has yet to confirm the time of the address.

WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding

12 July 2021 3:43 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape weather.

It's my duty to provide hope and optimism, says WC health boss Dr. Keith Cloete

12 July 2021 2:01 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Keith Cloete, the Western Cape's head of health, about his tough job leading the Covid-19 health response in the province.

[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged

12 July 2021 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.

Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom

12 July 2021 11:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks senior economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi whether there's still time to cash in on the low interest rate.

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume

12 July 2021 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry.

SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

11 July 2021 8:16 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days.

Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site

11 July 2021 11:44 AM

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site.

Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story

10 July 2021 12:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.

