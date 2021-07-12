SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya
Friends and fans of beloved South African chef Lesego Semenya are paying tribute to him following the news of his passing on Monday.
It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n— Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021
Taking to social media, close friend @MizMarcee shared the news on Monday afternoon.
Last Tuesday Semenya, who had comorbidities, revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after going to his doctor with a suspect throat infection.
"Now to fight this thing" he told his Twitter followers.
Test results just came in. Positive.— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 6, 2021
I double-mask. I don't go anywhere. I keep faraway from other humans. Had cancelled all public and private appearances. Put most of my business on hold. But here it is.
Please don't take this virus lightly. 🙏🏾
Now to fight this thing.
On Friday, Semenya updated his 112 000 followers on his progress, saying his doctor had told him he'd 'seen the worst of it'.
"Day 5. Still fighting this Covid demon whilst living with a comorbidity. I'm OK, loads of medication and keeping positive. Thank you to those who keep checking up on me. Dr reckons I've seen the worst of it now and it's just about recovery and rest now."
Among those paying tribute to Semenya, singer and media personality Boity and close friend author Mohale Mashigo.
Lesego broke our hearts this morning. Farewell, my brother. ❤ https://t.co/9HqVl2aTJt— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) July 12, 2021
In April, Semenya's former Jacana Media publisher Nadia Goetham also passed away from Covid-19 complications.
Her death lead to an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her, including Semenya.
❤️ I used to call Nadia "Mother Publisher" because of how she'd hand-hold you through all the steps of writing a book and then scold you when she'd see you doing other things besides writing.— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) April 26, 2021
She hated the name at first. Then came to love it. ❤️😔 #RIPNadiaGoetham https://t.co/Nqbp4ezOxq
Source : @LesDaChef/Twitter
