ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu





The Constitutional Court has been hearing arguments in Jacob Zuma's rescission application on Monday

Zuma wants the ConCourt to rescind its contempt of ruling against him

The former president is currently serving a 15-month sentence in prison and violent protests have flared up calling for his release

Dali Mpofu, Zuma's lawyer, has argued that his client's constitutional rights have been violated

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has argued that the Constitutional Court made “fundamentally rescindable errors” when it sentenced Zuma to 15 months imprisonment for contempt.

His lawyer Dali Mpofu told the court on Monday that Zuma’s constitutional rights had been violated.

Mpofu claims the ConCourt infringed Section 35 of the Constitution, reports Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Zuma wants the court to rescind the 15-month prison sentence it slapped on him earlier this month.

Meanwhile, violent protests have flared up in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following Zuma's arrest last week.

He [Mpofu] is arguing in his lengthy submission for the recission of the ConCourt's own application convicting his client of contempt. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says the Constitution rules supreme and not the actual ConCourt itself. He says the ConCourt is alleged to have acted unconstitutionally. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He's invoking a number of rules and sections of the Constitution... He says there's nothing extraordinary in accusing a court of breaching Section 35 of the Constitution. This happens all the time in lower courts. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News