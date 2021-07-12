'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'





Poverty and inequality researcher Isobel Fry says there are underlying roots to the protests

Millions of South Africans are unable to feed themselves, research shows

Government has not shown a humanitarian response to the millions of people who fall into the unemployed sector during this Covid response, says Fry

Fry says poor people are criminalised in South Africa

Police make people lie on their stomachs after finding them looting inside a store in Hillbrow. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.

The levels of criminality that you are seeing and that are being reported are certainly ones that are grabbing the headlines. I think we need to be very cautious in saying that these are linked to one cause such as the Free Jacob Zuma campaign. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

What we have seen in our research over the years, is that there are growing numbers of people who are facing hunger and starvation daily. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

The recent NIDS-CRAM Wave 5 Reports show 13 million are unable to feed themselves of which 3 million are children, she notes.

We at Nedlac have brought this to the attention of social partners in particular government during this Covid response time...we have been indicating the levels of desperation and starvation and we have received little if any response. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

Fry says they met with National Treasury three weeks ago saying there is an urgent need to extend the social relief of distress grants to the 6 million people who were receiving it. She adds that children are not receiving a meal a day at school while these are closed, and caregivers also received no assistance.

So what we have seen in the face of this is a sense of complete helplessness and it was devastating that the President made absolutely no response to people last night who fall out of the employment sector. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

While we recognise and welcome the TERS relief it was astounding...that there is nothing being handed out to the 23 million adults who are without employment right now. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

We are basically asking the poor to sit back and wait. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

Our question is, why vaccinate if you're going to let people starve? There seems to be no humanitarian or human rights-based response. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

Poverty is criminalised intentionally in this country. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

Fry argues that this is not how a democracy should work and the Rule of Law should be upheld.

Our Constitution guarantees sufficient food to every person in this country. Countries and regimes have fallen due to food riots. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

She believes this is what is underlying the current unrest.

If you have got no hope in the future then you have got nothing to lose by your actions today and we really are calling on leadership at the highest level to say 'we hear you, we recognise you, we're not just going to bring in the army and flatten you' and here is what we will do to help. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)

A Basic Income Grant is one solution in the longer term she adds.

But we cannot criminalise people who are hungry. Isobel Fry, Director - Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute (SPII)