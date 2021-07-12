Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA





Business Leadership South Africa supports the deployment of the SANDF

Damage is estimated at R200 million and counting

People fleeing as police use water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse them from the streets of Hillbrow, in what was believed to be a #FreeZuma protest on 11 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.

At least six people have died while more than 200 others have been detained in public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, police confirmed on Monday.

Rioters are calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma.

The South African Police Service in a statement referred to the riots as “incidents of opportunistic criminality and violent protests”.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday confirmed that it had started preparing for soldier deployment to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The SANDF’s mandate is to keep police safe as they carry out their duties.

Not everyone is convinced that the rioters are supporters of Zuma, or that the unrest is ethnically driven, as suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The unrest is driven by hunger and desperation, according to Isobel Frye of the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

What are the costs and impact of looting under the “free Zuma” banner, asked Whitfield (scroll up to listen).

Looters are running amok. We support the deployment of the SANDF… These thugs need to be decisively dealt with… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Food distribution centres are under attack… 200 shopping centres have been looted. This affects the banking sector… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Damage is running at R200 million, and counting… Vaccinations… are being undermined… Another nail in our ailing economy’s coffin… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

There is some concern from the market… Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

We need to solve inequality… Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes