[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday with regards to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday.

CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Abigail Javier/EWN

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation later today, Monday, 12 July 2021, on government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country,” said the office of the President on Monday in a tweet.

“The exact time of the President’s address will be announced shortly.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.