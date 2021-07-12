[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
View all Local
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng There has been mass looting of businesses and shopping centres across Gauteng and KZN on Monday. 12 July 2021 6:28 PM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
England Football
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Performance
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
performance coaching
Owen Eastwood
Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Owen Eastwood, author of “Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness”, the book that inspired the England football team (scroll up to listen).

Eastwood is a performance coach.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Most recently published business books:

Description on Amazon:

Whakapapa - you belong here.

Whakapapa is a Maori idea that embodies our universal human need to belong.

It represents a powerful spiritual belief - that each of us is part of an unbroken and unbreakable chain of people who share a sacred identity and culture.

Owen Eastwood places this concept at the core of his methods to maximise a team's performance.

In this book, he reveals, for the first time, the ethos that has made him one of the most in-demand performance coaches in the world.

In Belonging, Owen weaves together insights from homo sapiens' evolutionary story and ancestral wisdom.

He shines a light on where these powerful ideas are applied around our world in high-performing settings encompassing sport, business, the arts and military.

Aspects of Owen's unique approach include: finding your identity story; defining a shared purpose; visioning future success; sharing ownership with others; understanding the “silent dance” that plays out in groups; setting the conditions to unleash talent; and converting our diversity into a competitive advantage.




12 July 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
England Football
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Performance
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
performance coaching
Owen Eastwood
Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness

More from Business Books

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

Local Politics

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

Business Opinion Politics

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

Business

EWN Highlights

IN FULL: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the aftermath of riots

12 July 2021 9:13 PM

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

12 July 2021 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa: We are deploying all resources to restore peace

12 July 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA