[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
This week Whitfield interviewed Owen Eastwood, author of “Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness”, the book that inspired the England football team (scroll up to listen).
Eastwood is a performance coach.
Description on Amazon:
Whakapapa - you belong here.
Whakapapa is a Maori idea that embodies our universal human need to belong.
It represents a powerful spiritual belief - that each of us is part of an unbroken and unbreakable chain of people who share a sacred identity and culture.
Owen Eastwood places this concept at the core of his methods to maximise a team's performance.
In this book, he reveals, for the first time, the ethos that has made him one of the most in-demand performance coaches in the world.
In Belonging, Owen weaves together insights from homo sapiens' evolutionary story and ancestral wisdom.
He shines a light on where these powerful ideas are applied around our world in high-performing settings encompassing sport, business, the arts and military.
Aspects of Owen's unique approach include: finding your identity story; defining a shared purpose; visioning future success; sharing ownership with others; understanding the “silent dance” that plays out in groups; setting the conditions to unleash talent; and converting our diversity into a competitive advantage.
