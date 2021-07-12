[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Owen Eastwood, author of “Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness”, the book that inspired the England football team (scroll up to listen).

Eastwood is a performance coach.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Most recently published business books:

Description on Amazon:

Whakapapa - you belong here.

Whakapapa is a Maori idea that embodies our universal human need to belong.

It represents a powerful spiritual belief - that each of us is part of an unbroken and unbreakable chain of people who share a sacred identity and culture.

Owen Eastwood places this concept at the core of his methods to maximise a team's performance.

In this book, he reveals, for the first time, the ethos that has made him one of the most in-demand performance coaches in the world.

In Belonging, Owen weaves together insights from homo sapiens' evolutionary story and ancestral wisdom.

He shines a light on where these powerful ideas are applied around our world in high-performing settings encompassing sport, business, the arts and military.

Aspects of Owen's unique approach include: finding your identity story; defining a shared purpose; visioning future success; sharing ownership with others; understanding the “silent dance” that plays out in groups; setting the conditions to unleash talent; and converting our diversity into a competitive advantage.