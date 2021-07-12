Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

12 July 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB.
Picture: 123rf

The rand fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in about two months on Monday.

At 2:50 PM it was trading at R14.39 to the dollar.

The currency was weighed down by violence in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, related to the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

The rand is still one of the best-performing emerging market currencies so far this year.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB (scroll up to listen).

The effect of the unrest is not easily quantifiable…

Verushka Singh-Naidoo, fixed income and currency strategist - RMB



