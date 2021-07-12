[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng





Riots have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night

A number of stores, malls, and businesses in parts of KZN and Gauteng have been ransacked

It's been reported that some malls in parts of Cape Town closed their doors earlier today as a precautionary measure

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Monday night amid riots and violent protests in several parts of the country.

Looters have been wreaking havoc in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, looting stores and destroying property.

The videos below have been shared by various reporters and news agencies on Monday.

JMPD have arrested several looters at Diepkloof Square after the mall came under siege

eNCA reporter is in Jabulani Mall in Soweto where residents have been on a looting spree following protests in many areas of the country.

looters running amok at Letsoho shopping centre in Kaltehong

Looters dragging a carcass through the street in Alexandra.

Live visuals coming from Point Rd Shoprite in Durban CBD. Non stop looting throughout the night into the morning. No police presence.

(Visuals sped up) #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/E8E1liGELl — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 12, 2021

The LG warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, has reportedly been looted. Looters are seen leaving with expensive TVs and appliances.