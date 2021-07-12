[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng
- Riots have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night
- A number of stores, malls, and businesses in parts of KZN and Gauteng have been ransacked
- It's been reported that some malls in parts of Cape Town closed their doors earlier today as a precautionary measure
RELATED: SANDF confirms troop deployment in KZN, Gauteng as 6 dead and hundreds arrested
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Monday night amid riots and violent protests in several parts of the country.
Looters have been wreaking havoc in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, looting stores and destroying property.
The videos below have been shared by various reporters and news agencies on Monday.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots at 8pm
JMPD have arrested several looters at Diepkloof Square after the mall came under siege #ZumaUnrest () (@Lwandi_N) pic.twitter.com/Jm47TzHJu4— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
eNCA reporter, @NqobileMadlala_ is in Jabulani Mall in Soweto where residents have been on a looting spree following protests in many areas of the country. #DStv403 #eNCA #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/Ni1VcqFtko— eNCA (@eNCA) July 12, 2021
#ZumaUnrest looters running amok at Letsoho shopping centre in Kaltehong (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/jc0LMXRDsv— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
Looters dragging a carcass through the street in Alexandra. Video: Thulani Mbele pic.twitter.com/mnOtaafKWh— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) July 12, 2021
Live visuals coming from Point Rd Shoprite in Durban CBD. Non stop looting throughout the night into the morning. No police presence.— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 12, 2021
(Visuals sped up) #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/E8E1liGELl
The LG warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, has reportedly been looted. Looters are seen leaving with expensive TVs and appliances. @SundayTimesZA @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YRM1WbPIMb— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) July 12, 2021
#FreeZuma 20 suspects arrested while looting a Pick n Pay, Chicken Licken, Cashbuild hardware and a bottle store in Vosloorus (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/d7cbtmx73h— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
