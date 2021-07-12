How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots





Looters walk off with their loot from a store in Vosloorus on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Foreign investors are squirming over riots and security concerns in South Africa.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).

… The inability of the police to handle the situation… The much bigger issue… is perceptions of impunity… Have we opened a Pandora’s Box? … Are you able to rely on the State? … Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Clearly, the State is reluctant [to use force] … Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex