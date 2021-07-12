How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
Foreign investors are squirming over riots and security concerns in South Africa.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).
… The inability of the police to handle the situation… The much bigger issue… is perceptions of impunity… Have we opened a Pandora’s Box? … Are you able to rely on the State? …Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Clearly, the State is reluctant [to use force] …Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Inequality… is a catalytic factor…Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng
There has been mass looting of businesses and shopping centres across Gauteng and KZN on Monday.Read More
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association
CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'.Read More
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam
Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.Read More
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).Read More
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their product.Read More
More from Opinion
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures"
Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism in African cultures.Read More
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute.Read More
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse
Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More