How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investors
Peter Attard Montalto
Foreign Direct Investment
Intellidex
fdi
free Zuma
#FreeZuma

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
Looters walk off with their loot from a store in Vosloorus on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Foreign investors are squirming over riots and security concerns in South Africa.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).

… The inability of the police to handle the situation… The much bigger issue… is perceptions of impunity… Have we opened a Pandora’s Box? … Are you able to rely on the State? …

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Clearly, the State is reluctant [to use force] …

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Inequality… is a catalytic factor…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex



