Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng There has been mass looting of businesses and shopping centres across Gauteng and KZN on Monday. 12 July 2021 6:28 PM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

12 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Family Meeting
Cyril Ramaphosa address

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Watch his address below:




President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM

12 July 2021 3:51 PM

CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.)

WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding

12 July 2021 3:43 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape weather.

SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya

12 July 2021 2:08 PM

Friends and fans pay tribute to Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, who has died following complications related to Covid-19.

It's my duty to provide hope and optimism, says WC health boss Dr. Keith Cloete

12 July 2021 2:01 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Dr. Keith Cloete, the Western Cape's head of health, about his tough job leading the Covid-19 health response in the province.

[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged

12 July 2021 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.

Hopeful homeowners may have missed the best of the low-interest rate boom

12 July 2021 11:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks senior economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi whether there's still time to cash in on the low interest rate.

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume

12 July 2021 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, secretary-general for Cata, about a peace accord between members of the taxi industry.

SA stays on Level 4, but restaurants can reopen with 50 people max

11 July 2021 8:16 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations will be extended for 14 days.

Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site

11 July 2021 11:44 AM

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site.

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM

12 July 2021 3:51 PM

CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.)

ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu

12 July 2021 3:01 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission application.

'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'

12 July 2021 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the unrest.

'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation'

12 July 2021 12:38 PM

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based on ethnic mobilisation.

'Countries vacillate between extreme lockdown regulations and letting it go'

12 July 2021 8:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to medical virologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, about the extended lockdown in SA.

37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

12 July 2021 6:33 AM

CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa updates SA on Level 4 lockdown on 11 July 2021

11 July 2021 4:02 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 11 July 2021.

Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures"

11 July 2021 2:54 PM

Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism in African cultures.

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng

11 July 2021 12:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal and has commended the arrests made during ongoing violent protests.

IN FULL: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the aftermath of riots

12 July 2021 9:13 PM

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

12 July 2021 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa: We are deploying all resources to restore peace

12 July 2021 7:48 PM

