7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
- Some business sectors have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in the country
- Mass looting and riots in several parts of SA have been triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma
- Public law expert Cathy Powell says a state of emergency can be declared if civil unrest poses a threat to the counry
- Although it is tightly controlled by Constitution, many human rights can be suspended under the declaration
Public law expert Prof Cathy Powell says declaring a state of emergency can have the effect of limiting certain human rights.
There have been some calls for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa amid rising civil unrest sparked by former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration last week.
Here what you should know:
- South Africa is currently in an extended state of disaster, which is governed by the Disaster Management Act, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A state of emergency, on the other hand, has its legal authority in Section 37 of the Constitution along with the State of Emergency Act
- In a state of emergency, certain laws and rights are suspended and authorities are given increased powers
- A state of emergency is declared by a government of a country, often as a result of war, civil unrest, or natural disasters that threatens the country
- The Constitution allows President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency with immediate effect
- A state of emergency can only be implemented for 21 days. Any further extension must be voted on by Parliament
- Rights such as freedom of movement, the right to education, and all social-economic rights go "out the window", says Powell. Certain rights such as the right to life and human dignity are still protected
- A state of emergency declaration and any measures taken under it can be challenged by the courts
State of emergency in many ways is actually better regulated.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
The difference is the downside that whereas the state of disaster doesn't allow for the derogation of any rights on paper...under a state of emergency there's a list of rights that may not be derogated from but the rest can be, so they can actually be put entirely on hold.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
There's a lot more provision for rule by decree and serious inroads into the rights of the citizens in that they can be removed completely or just ignored.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
The Constitution allows the president to declare a state of emergency with immediate effect, with no time limit on how long that may take to make the declaration.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
But once it's been declared, it lasts for only 21 days, and after that, any extensions have to come from Parliament. They can only be for three months and the majority required for Parliament to grant the extension increases.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
It is still judiciable, so courts can declare on the validity of the very declaration and on measures taken under it.Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
