[WATCH] Police let suspects slip away as mall looting continues in Soweto
- Looting continues in parts of Gauteng on Tuesday morning
- Suspected looters managed to escape from police officers in Diepkloof Square, a shopping centre in Soweto, after police tried to arrest them
- In the video footage shared by NewzroomAfrika, SAPS members watch on as the suspects get away
Here is your problem @SAPoliceService unbelievable @N_Ayanda! pic.twitter.com/03thYMEduT— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) July 13, 2021
[MUST WATCH] Looters at the Diepkloof Square break away from the police who were trying to arrest them.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 13, 2021
Tune into #Newzroom405 for more live visuals. #GautengShutdown #ShutdownSA #looting pic.twitter.com/ZxiOWGEyJY
Source : https://twitter.com/Newzroom405/status/1414829461225320449
