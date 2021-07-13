The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid
- Jacob Zuma was arrested last week and taken to Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal
- His lawyers argued he should be released pending a decision on his recision application
- Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the decision to go to jail was completely the ex-president's
Five days in to his 15-month prison sentence and Jacob Zuma's lawyers were back in court on Monday seeking to have the former president's jail term rescinded.
Zuma was finally arrested last week and taken to Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
It's after he was found guilty of contempt of court for defying a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Late on Monday night, the Constitutional Court reserved judgment in the case.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, political journalist Erin Bates says Zuma's lawyer, Dali Mpofu was adamant the octagenarian should be freed.
{he said} that Zuma should be allowed to get out of Estcourt Prison, until such time as the court makes a decision on the recision application.Erin Bates, Political journalist
But Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the state capture commission, was adamant that the Constitutional Court should be resolute that there weren't grounds to seek recision in this case...Erin Bates, Political journalist
Bates says Ngcukaitobi told the court that Zuma had had the opportunity to show his contrition, apologise to the court, and to testify at the Zondo Commission, but has consistently chosen not to.
She described last night's hearing as 'muddying the waters' and 'undermining' the certainty of Constitutional Court orders being delivered from a court of last instance.
Since Zuma's incarceration last week the country has seen violent unrest and looting which has claimed the lives of at least six people and seen more than five-hundred arrested.
On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned "acts of public violence of a kind rarely seen in the history of our democracy" and said the military was being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to restore calm.
