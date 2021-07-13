Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa

13 July 2021 9:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SASSA
Looting
Cash in transit
Riots
grants
unrest
Zuma unrest
Sassa cash payments

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the suspension of grant cash payments in KZN and Gauteng.
  • More than 250,000 Sassa grant recipients have been affected by the closure of cash paypoints
  • Sassa announced the temporary suspension of cash pay points amid riots and looting, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
FILE: Senior citizens queuing for their monthly social grants at the South African Post Office at the Gold Sport shopping centre in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on 4 May 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

More than 250,000 grant beneficiaries are affected by the suspended cash paypoint services, according to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Sassa announced the temporary suspension of cash pay points on Monday as a result of ongoing riots and looting, primarily in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says cash-in-transit (CIT) companies were unable to provide services to Sassa’s cash paypoints during the unrest.

Letsatsi says there is a possibility that Sassa could resume cash payments soon if the CIT companies get back on the roads.

He says Sassa officials will communicate any developments with communities using loud hailer announcements and regional media channels.

The conditions on the ground were such that it was difficult for the CIT to continue to dispatch funds.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

For the safety of the employees of the CIT, Sassa and Post Office, the processes of making and processing the payments at... pay points had to be halted... It was purely a safety measure.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

Late yesterday, the CIT got the information, because they work with the police services, that they could continue. So we are hopeful that the conditions would be better today so that the payments can continue.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

We are working with the most vulnerable sector of society here and we do not necessarily want to endanger their lives.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency



