'Poverty, high unemployment and absolute desparation' driving violent protests
-
Government’s security ministers are briefing the media on their efforts to tackle the violent riots seen in parts of the country
-
SANDF troops have been deployed to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal deal with riots and looting
The time is now for police and security officials to regain the trust of South African citizens.
That from the Institute for Security Studies' Lizette Lancaster on Tuesday morning as police minister Bheki Cele and government’s security ministers briefed the media on their efforts to try to quell the violent riots under control.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review, Lancaster said poverty, unemployment and absolute desperation are driving the protests.
Looting continued in parts of the country on Tuesday with the number of people killed during protests over the last few days believed to now be in the double figures.
Lancaster says a clear plan and effective communication is urgently needed.
What South Africans need today is a very decisive plan from the police minister and the security cluster.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies
People are uncertain and people are scared.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies
Lancaster says there's an urgent need for effective communication between the police and CPS and Neighbourhood Watch groups.
In Gauteng and KZN we're seeing shops closing because we do not know where the threats are.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies
Last night (Monday) President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned "acts of public violence of a kind rarely seen in the history of our democracy" and said the military was being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to restore calm..
RELATED: **[WATCH] Police let suspects slip away as mall looting continues in Soweto**
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
SANDF deployed but the police are still calling the shots, says defence analyst
Africa Melane chats to military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman about members of the SANDF deployed to assist police amid unrest and looting.Read More
Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the suspension of grant cash payments in KZN and Gauteng.Read More
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
[WATCH] Police let suspects slip away as mall looting continues in Soweto
Video footage captured by reporters on Tuesday morning shows suspects jumping out of a police van and escaping the grip of an officer.Read More
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM
CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.)Read More