'Poverty, high unemployment and absolute desparation' driving violent protests





Government’s security ministers are briefing the media on their efforts to tackle the violent riots seen in parts of the country

SANDF troops have been deployed to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal deal with riots and looting

Police arrest suspected looters following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The time is now for police and security officials to regain the trust of South African citizens.

That from the Institute for Security Studies' Lizette Lancaster on Tuesday morning as police minister Bheki Cele and government’s security ministers briefed the media on their efforts to try to quell the violent riots under control.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review, Lancaster said poverty, unemployment and absolute desperation are driving the protests.

Looting continued in parts of the country on Tuesday with the number of people killed during protests over the last few days believed to now be in the double figures.

Lancaster says a clear plan and effective communication is urgently needed.

What South Africans need today is a very decisive plan from the police minister and the security cluster. Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

People are uncertain and people are scared. Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

Lancaster says there's an urgent need for effective communication between the police and CPS and Neighbourhood Watch groups.

In Gauteng and KZN we're seeing shops closing because we do not know where the threats are. Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

Last night (Monday) President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned "acts of public violence of a kind rarely seen in the history of our democracy" and said the military was being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to restore calm..

