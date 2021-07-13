'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'





Some sectors of society are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a State of Emergency

A State of Emergency could be the next step – but it needs to be avoided, according to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir

The President is hamstrung and did what he could

The ANC is not the leader of society, as it once could claim

Police arrest suspected looters following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

RELATED: 7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

This IS who we are! … The engine light of South Africa’s car has been on for a long, long time… It’s linked to unemployment… It’s linked to 13 million people who are unable to feed themselves. Add to that the opportunistic political weaponization of poverty. Add to that simmering ethnic tension and xenophobia… Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

President Cyril Ramaphosa is between a pointy rock had a very hard place, suggests political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Some commentators are slamming him for not being more decisive earlier on at the start of the riots.

Others suggest a state of emergency and a forceful putdown of the riots.

We do not want to go there, warns Fakir

Lester Kiewit interviewed Fakir (scroll up to listen).

I really felt sorry for the guy… This is who we are! We tata ma chance wherever we can… A state of emergency is potentially the next step. I don’t think we want to go there… I want the military on the streets… But we must be realistic… It’s true they’re not trained for civilian control… But we do have civilian oversight… Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst

A suspension of rights and freedoms and liberties is not the way to go! Civilian control is absolutely necessary. It was a difficult moment for the President… I’m not sure what else we could have expected of the man. Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst

The ANC is not the leader of society. It hasn’t been for quite some time! Society is on autopilot and leading itself… Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst