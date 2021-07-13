'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Some sectors of society are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a State of Emergency
A State of Emergency could be the next step – but it needs to be avoided, according to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir
The President is hamstrung and did what he could
The ANC is not the leader of society, as it once could claim
This IS who we are! … The engine light of South Africa’s car has been on for a long, long time… It’s linked to unemployment… It’s linked to 13 million people who are unable to feed themselves. Add to that the opportunistic political weaponization of poverty. Add to that simmering ethnic tension and xenophobia…Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
President Cyril Ramaphosa is between a pointy rock had a very hard place, suggests political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.
Some commentators are slamming him for not being more decisive earlier on at the start of the riots.
Others suggest a state of emergency and a forceful putdown of the riots.
We do not want to go there, warns Fakir
Lester Kiewit interviewed Fakir (scroll up to listen).
I really felt sorry for the guy… This is who we are! We tata ma chance wherever we can… A state of emergency is potentially the next step. I don’t think we want to go there… I want the military on the streets… But we must be realistic… It’s true they’re not trained for civilian control… But we do have civilian oversight…Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst
A suspension of rights and freedoms and liberties is not the way to go! Civilian control is absolutely necessary. It was a difficult moment for the President… I’m not sure what else we could have expected of the man.Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst
The ANC is not the leader of society. It hasn’t been for quite some time! Society is on autopilot and leading itself…Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst
We always moan about one thing or the other… We don’t take a long, hard look at ourselves… There is a way out. Where has the private sector been? … We need to cross-subsidise entry-level jobs…Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.Read More
