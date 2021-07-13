Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Update KZN situation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Des Erasmus
Today at 17:05
Soweto stampede and other news from Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:20
Update on taxi violence in WC and situation in the province
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. 13 July 2021 2:59 PM
WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town... 13 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber

13 July 2021 12:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SANDF
Looting
Public violence
KwaZulu-Natal
Businesses
civil unrest
Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
economic impact

CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN.
  • Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it supports the deployment of the army in KZN
  • It says the unrest in KZN will have a knock-on effect on job security and food security
  • Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber says the violence and looting has been catastrophic
The protests spiralled off from KwaZulu-Natal into parts of Gauteng for the better part of 11 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that the civil unrest and public violence in KwaZulu-Natal will most likely lead to job losses and food shortages in the country.

"KZN specifically contributes 16% of South Africa's GDP so, such damage is so detrimental to our economy", says Zanele Khomo, the chief growth officer of the Durban Chamber.

Khomo says the looting and destruction will result in food insecurity and loss of livelihoods as many factories and food producers shut down.

According to the Durban Chamber, the cost of the damage in the province had already exceeded R100 million on Monday and it's expected to keep rising in the days and weeks to come.

Khomo says officials from the Durban Chamber met with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Monday to provide an assessment of the situation.

The threat of food security is our biggest concern as the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It's something that needs to be taken seriously.

Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Producers of essential foods have decided to temporarily shut down on site factories that have stopped productions due to the movement of stock from Friday.

Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Workers staying at home means they are placed on shorttime. It means that workers will inevitably be retrenched because they can't come to work, to work where? There's nothing to work in. The malls are destroyed.

Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We were seeing it in my area. I was scared. I was hearing the bombing, people looting, getting in there, bombing, and shooting. It was catastrophic. It truly was catastrophic.

Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

It's such a surreal moment in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole. We woke up today and it was just darkness, sadness, and gloom. We couldn't even sleep last night because of the unrest.

Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry



13 July 2021 12:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SANDF
Looting
Public violence
KwaZulu-Natal
Businesses
civil unrest
Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
economic impact

More from Business

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million

13 July 2021 2:19 PM

JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

13 July 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

12 July 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Shops and malls under seige in riots across KZN and Gauteng

12 July 2021 6:28 PM

There has been mass looting of businesses and shopping centres across Gauteng and KZN on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association

12 July 2021 6:33 AM

CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa

Local

EWN Highlights

Some communities take stand against looters to protect the little they have

13 July 2021 4:47 PM

KZN Premier Zikalala urges pro-Zuma supporters to not resort to violence

13 July 2021 4:39 PM

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital trauma cases triple as riots, looting rage on

13 July 2021 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA