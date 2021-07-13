Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber





Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it supports the deployment of the army in KZN

It says the unrest in KZN will have a knock-on effect on job security and food security

Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber says the violence and looting has been catastrophic

The protests spiralled off from KwaZulu-Natal into parts of Gauteng for the better part of 11 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that the civil unrest and public violence in KwaZulu-Natal will most likely lead to job losses and food shortages in the country.

"KZN specifically contributes 16% of South Africa's GDP so, such damage is so detrimental to our economy", says Zanele Khomo, the chief growth officer of the Durban Chamber.

Khomo says the looting and destruction will result in food insecurity and loss of livelihoods as many factories and food producers shut down.

According to the Durban Chamber, the cost of the damage in the province had already exceeded R100 million on Monday and it's expected to keep rising in the days and weeks to come.

Khomo says officials from the Durban Chamber met with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Monday to provide an assessment of the situation.

The threat of food security is our biggest concern as the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It's something that needs to be taken seriously. Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Producers of essential foods have decided to temporarily shut down on site factories that have stopped productions due to the movement of stock from Friday. Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Workers staying at home means they are placed on shorttime. It means that workers will inevitably be retrenched because they can't come to work, to work where? There's nothing to work in. The malls are destroyed. Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We were seeing it in my area. I was scared. I was hearing the bombing, people looting, getting in there, bombing, and shooting. It was catastrophic. It truly was catastrophic. Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

It's such a surreal moment in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole. We woke up today and it was just darkness, sadness, and gloom. We couldn't even sleep last night because of the unrest. Zanele Khomo, Chief Growth Officer - Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry