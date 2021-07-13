Police minister slammed for congratulating police on response to deadly riots
- Government's security cluster has held a briefing on efforts to try and bring the riots under control
- During the briefing, Police Minister Bheki Cele congratulated the police on their response to the protests
- 10 people are understood to have been killed since the looting and riots broke out last week
As SANDF troops were deployed to parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night, the number of those killed in deadly riots crippling parts of the country in recent days has risen to 10.
On Tuesday morning government's security cluster held a media briefing on efforts to try and bring the riots under control.
Police minister Bheki Cele said police have been able to use 'timeous and critical' intelligence to respond to 'issues on the ground' and congratulated officers on 'the way they've handled this issue.'
Law enforcement officials have used this intelligence to respond with speed...Bheki Cele, Minister of Police - Government of South Africa
Reading from a pre-prepared statement the minister said the said the situation on the ground was under surveillance, adding " we cannot allow anyone to make a mockery of our democratic state'.
The briefing marks the first time Minister Cele has spoken publically since the start of the riots.
Guys! Bheki Cele says police used Intelligence on the ground to respond with speed😳 He is reading every word & fluffing like he is seeing the words for the first time. His normal fiery threatening delivery is gone!His usual finger wagging & bullying of citizens, gone! Just meek— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 13, 2021
RELATED: SANDF deployed but the police are still calling the shots, says defence analyst
Bheki Cele is contradicting reality. He says law enforcement officers have been using intelligence to 'respond with speed to hotspots'. He also says police are making sure the violence doesn't escalate. 👀Is he watching the same news we are? mxm #eNCA #looting #ProtectSouthAfrica— Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) July 13, 2021
RELATED: 'Poverty, high unemployment and absolute desperation driving violent protests
