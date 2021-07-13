Police minister slammed for congratulating police on response to deadly riots





As SANDF troops were deployed to parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night, the number of those killed in deadly riots crippling parts of the country in recent days has risen to 10.

On Tuesday morning government's security cluster held a media briefing on efforts to try and bring the riots under control.

Police minister Bheki Cele said police have been able to use 'timeous and critical' intelligence to respond to 'issues on the ground' and congratulated officers on 'the way they've handled this issue.'

Law enforcement officials have used this intelligence to respond with speed... Bheki Cele, Minister of Police - Government of South Africa

Reading from a pre-prepared statement the minister said the said the situation on the ground was under surveillance, adding " we cannot allow anyone to make a mockery of our democratic state'.

The briefing marks the first time Minister Cele has spoken publically since the start of the riots.

