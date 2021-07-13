I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst
-
The SANDF has its hands busy in South Africa, but it is also scheduled (as part of a SADC force) to deploy in Mozambique on Thursday
-
Mozambiquan President Filipe Nyusi, who is not in favour of SADC presence, skipped Constitutional processes to allow Rwandan troops to deploy
-
South Africa is vulnerable to attack by Islamic State, but the group in Cabo Delgado does not have the capacity to destabilise the region
A standby force from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is scheduled for deployment to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province on Thursday, 15 July.
However, a contingent of 1000 Rwandan soldiers and police officers started deploying on Friday (9 July).
After first making moves in 2017, Islamist insurgents are increasingly in control of the oil and gas-rich province.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism (scroll up to listen).
What exactly is going on, and who is meant to be in charge of the SADC standby force?
The SANDF has a limited number of soldiers…Jasmine Opperman, independent analyst on terrorism
The elephant in the room remains Rwanda… In terms of SADC… President Nyusi… is not in favour of SADC’s presence. There has been no official invitation by the Mozambiquan government for SADC to move into Cabo Delgado… Nyusi skipped his own Constitutional processes… and the deployment [of Rwandan soldiers] proceeded…Jasmine Opperman, independent analyst on terrorism
There are serious shortcomings [Mozambiquan military] …Jasmine Opperman, independent analyst on terrorism
I cannot foresee that SADC will deploy in Cabo Delgado by Thursday… It just does not make sense…Jasmine Opperman, independent analyst on terrorism
We [South Africa] are extremely vulnerable… The Islamic State… will they execute an attack? … But the group in Cabo Delgado does not have the capacity to destabilise the region.Jasmine Opperman, independent analyst on terrorism
