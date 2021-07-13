South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19
- The East Asian country is reporting in excess of 1 000 new coronavirus cases a day
- South Korea on Tuesday reported dozens of Covid cases among people who had been fully vaccinated
Gym-goers in South Korea will no longer to able rely on beat-driven tunes to motivate them through a workout.
The government there has introduced new rules, banning music with a tempo of more than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercise classes like spinning, Zumab and aerobics.
Health officials say the restrictions are designed to prevent people from breathing too fast or splashing sweat on each other.
They've decided they need to cut down on the sweat factor.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They're getting a thousand new cases a day in South Korea.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Meanwhile, the Financial Times is reporting that over 250 people have been infected with Covid-19 in South Korea, despite having been fully vaccinated.
