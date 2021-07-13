'Tense running battles between police and looters continue'





Unrest in Alexandra seems to have intensified on Monday

Police are out in large numbers, but reporters on the ground have not seen the SANDF

Police and looters are caught in running battles, with police shooting rubber bullets

Police arrest suspected looters following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The unrest in Alexandra in Johannesburg seems to be escalating.

The police are out in their numbers, but the situation seems chaotic.

Many Wiener interviewed Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra (scroll up to listen).

The situation remains tense… running battles are continuing between the police and looters… officers fired rubber bullets… Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News

Twenty seconds ago, I saw a large group of people running eastwards. I don’t know what they’re running from… Police are battling… Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News