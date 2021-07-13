'Tense running battles between police and looters continue'
-
Unrest in Alexandra seems to have intensified on Monday
-
Police are out in large numbers, but reporters on the ground have not seen the SANDF
-
Police and looters are caught in running battles, with police shooting rubber bullets
The unrest in Alexandra in Johannesburg seems to be escalating.
The police are out in their numbers, but the situation seems chaotic.
Many Wiener interviewed Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra (scroll up to listen).
The situation remains tense… running battles are continuing between the police and looters… officers fired rubber bullets…Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News
Twenty seconds ago, I saw a large group of people running eastwards. I don’t know what they’re running from… Police are battling…Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News
At least now there are more police officers… but I have not spotted a soldier…Edwin Ntshidi, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
