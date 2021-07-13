WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby





Western Cape authorities have beefed up security amid fears that public violence may spread to the province

Premier Alan Winde held a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the Western Cape's plan of action

Winde says there have been false reports of looting in Mitchells Plain after a robbery took place in Town Centre

Residents have been urged not fuel the unrest by spreading fake news

Premier Alan Winde and provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile provide an update on the Western Cape's preparedness for possible looting. Image screengrab: @alawinde/Twitter

Western Cape authorities say there have been no looting incidents in the province at this stage but the province is prepared to respond should they occur.

Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have shut down false reports claiming that looting has begun in Mitchells Plain Town Centre.

It was definitely not looting, it was actually a small robbery that took place... Police and local law enforcement averted that [from] sparking any further problem. It was dealt with very swiftly. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

One thing that has really worried me is the amount of fake news that has been going around... please don't try to fuel fires in this province or stoke people's emotions up by spreading fake news. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the Western Cape's preparedness to act in the event of looting in the province.

There has been a full deployment of South African Police Service (SAPS) members, provincial traffic officers, metro police, neighbourhood watches, farm watches and private security firms across the province.

The amount of fake news that's going around. Two people steal apples in the Town Centre and when the police respond to them it's called looting. It's absurd! It promotes the idea that looting is happening - it is not happening! Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

Together with all our citizens, we will ensure that the Western Cape remains a place of safety for all. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile says officers have been deployed to potential hotspot areas in malls and business districts across the province in addition to community patrols and several roadblocks at major routes.

There have been no incidents today that alarms us as far as looting is concerned, but we've picked up that when more police officers are in the malls and business areas some businesses are closing down. Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape police commissioner

Premier Winde has urged residents to remain calm but many local businesses have closed their doors out of fear.

Today I held a special Cabinet meeting with the provincial police commissioner, General Patekile, @SAPoliceService officials and @CityofCT representatives to discuss our preparedness to act in the event of looting in our Province.

3/3 I will remain in close contact with Gen. Patekile, the Joint Operations Centre in the province to ensure the safety of our residents.



I reiterate my call for residents to remain calm, to reject violence and looting, and to respect the law. — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 13, 2021