Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

State-owned insurer Sasria will pay claims related to civil unrest.

If the claims are small enough, it will pay within a week after having received documented proof.

Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that will pay claims related to civil unrest.

The state-owned insurer does not do direct business with the public, but it is included in most commercial insurance policies.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of Sasria (scroll up to listen).

These claims are not covered by normal insurance… Cedric Masondo, Managing Director - Sasria

Sasria is adequately capitalised… We have assets and cash… The only issue is capacity to deal with the number of claims… to process them quickly. Cedric Masondo, Managing Director - Sasria