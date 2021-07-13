Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Update KZN situation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Des Erasmus
Today at 17:05
Soweto stampede and other news from Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:20
Update on taxi violence in WC and situation in the province
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. 13 July 2021 2:59 PM
WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town... 13 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

13 July 2021 1:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Looting
Insurance
Personal finance
Mandy Wiener
midday report
civil unrest
Sasria
Cedric Masondo

Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.

  • Damage claims related to civil unrest is not covered by commercial insurance companies

  • State-owned Sasria provides cover in this regard

  • It has a dedicated team to deal with claims arising for events of the past few days

  • It aims to pay out within a week, once it has all supporting documents and the amount is small

© bowie15/123rf.com

State-owned insurer Sasria will pay claims related to civil unrest.

If the claims are small enough, it will pay within a week after having received documented proof.

Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that will pay claims related to civil unrest.

The state-owned insurer does not do direct business with the public, but it is included in most commercial insurance policies.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of Sasria (scroll up to listen).

These claims are not covered by normal insurance…

Cedric Masondo, Managing Director - Sasria

Sasria is adequately capitalised… We have assets and cash… The only issue is capacity to deal with the number of claims… to process them quickly.

Cedric Masondo, Managing Director - Sasria

Once we’ve got all the documents, we pay within a week… We automate small claims… We’ve got more people. For this event, we have a team of specialised people…

Cedric Masondo, Managing Director - Sasria



13 July 2021 1:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Looting
Insurance
Personal finance
Mandy Wiener
midday report
civil unrest
Sasria
Cedric Masondo

More from MyMoney Online

Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...

2 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business

3 June 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money

24 May 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers

24 May 2021 6:49 PM

Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave

24 May 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa

Local

EWN Highlights

Some communities take stand against looters to protect the little they have

13 July 2021 4:47 PM

KZN Premier Zikalala urges pro-Zuma supporters to not resort to violence

13 July 2021 4:39 PM

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital trauma cases triple as riots, looting rage on

13 July 2021 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA