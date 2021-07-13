Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million
JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for R585 million (US$40.1 million), making it the sixth most valuable rough diamond ever sold.
It is the highest price the company has ever fetched for one of its diamonds.
Petra Diamonds recovered the 39.3-carat blue diamond from its world-famous Cullinan mine in April.
It bought Cullinan from De Beers for R1 billion in 2008.
The mine is renowned for producing many of the world’s most valuable diamonds, including the Cullinan Diamond, the world’s largest-ever gem-quality rough diamond.
For more detail read “Petra sells 39.34 ct blue diamond for $40.1m” – Mining Weekly
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120968520_colorful-blue-sparkling-diamond-in-tweezers-isolated-on-black.html?vti=npd4rp4zrebyzc4tsn-1-2
