We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security





State Security provided intelligence to law enforcement that averted much of what we have seen, says State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

The riots were organised and orchestrated, she says, but other forces took over

Metro police officers gather people that they have arrested in Hillbrow waiting for vehicles to transport them to cells. People were made to lie on their stomachs. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.

The civil unrest was organised and orchestrated, says State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Dlodlo says State Security has been “on top of things from the outset” and that it managed to avert much of what we have been seeing.

She also said that intelligence agents are investigating information that former state security officials linked to former President Jacob Zuma were instigating public violence.

Dlodlo says the “proactive stance” of intelligence services “averted a lot”.

The security forces… have been at it ever since things started to show that we might be going into an untenable situation. When the ConCourt gave its ruling… we knew something would happen… Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister - State Security

A lot of the time, our information has been accurate… Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister - State Security

We provided nine alerts on this matter. We had our finger on the pulse… We were on top of things from the onset. Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister - State Security

I believe this is properly organised and orchestrated… there are other forces who took over… Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister - State Security