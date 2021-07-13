State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
-
Civil unrest sweeping parts of Gauteng and KZN is revealing stresses in our society that existed for many years
-
The rioters and looters will, in the end, yield to the power of the state
-
Intelligence agencies have failed
-
Much good can come from the current crisis if we can “think more radically about bringing people into the mainstream”
Rioting continued in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal with other provinces on high alert.
A shopping centre in Alexandra and surrounding businesses were torched and shops looted on Tuesday.
The situation remains tense, with repeated running battles between police and looters.
John Maytham spoke to independent political and economic analyst JP Landman about the state of the nation (scroll up to listen).
It’s not the end, but it is a serious hiccup… This is infinitely better than then [the 1980s] … It’s revealing serious stresses in our society…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
There was a failure by the intelligence agencies and the police… If we could have a state which gives better services…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
A hell of a lot of people are not sharing in the general prosperity… Do we think in terms of a basic income grant? … We have to think much more radically to bring people into the mainstream…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
Societies move forward through shocks like this… We will see a positive result… Things are never just good or never just bad. We will get through this one as well…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
It’s by no means a national thing… [but] It affects the whole of society…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
The combined force of the state… must at some point overwhelm the looters…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
There was nothing after Marikana in terms of political leadership… to change things around. Now, I think, it’s going to be very different…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
We need to shift resources to the poor side of society…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155473346_stock-illustration-forest-fire-fight-concept-natural-disaster-flaming-fire-in-the-woods-on-south-africa-flag-background.html?term=south%2Bafrican%2Bflag%2Bburning&vti=lxyzp5ywo8j810r8xg-1-2
