Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
Already under pressure because of the rise in Covid-19 infections, some of South Africa's hospitals now have to deal with the fallout of the ongoing public violence in parts of the country.
Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday afternoon that Gauteng's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (the country's biggest) was dealing with 180 trauma cases at last count which is triple the average number.
On Monday, vaccination centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were advised to close in view of the continuing unrest in the two provinces.
And protesters' disruption of supply routes for medicines and oxygen means life or death for critically ill patients.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the impact on the group's hospitals.
The situation has impacted our ability to provide care and services particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and less so in Gauteng. We've obviously had to ensure that our staff are safe and that we don't compromise patient care...Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
In KwaZulu-Natal the medicine supply lines have been badly affected says Friedland.
Today our major supplier of pharmaceutical goods had their distribution centre looted and so we've had to fly in emergency supplies late this afternoon and will continue to do so...Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
Oxygen has been a concern for us but fortunately we now have police escorts accompanying the oxygen tankers to our various hospitals...Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
We're also treating a lot of trauma patients at the moment. We've seen over 30 gunshot wound patients and this afternoon we sent down a team of eight specialist trauma nurses just to assist our emergency departments, because clearly they're coping with Covid cases as well.Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
Friedland also gives an update on the number of Covid patients being admitted at Netcare hospitals.
While the number of positive tests has reduced significantly in Gauteng, a drop in hospitalisations will only be seen in about two weeks.
The lockdown appears to be flattening the curve in the both the Western and Eastern Cape, he says.
