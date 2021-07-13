Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
View all Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
View all Business
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak. 13 July 2021 5:14 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare

13 July 2021 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gauteng
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Public violence
Riots
KwaZulu-Natal
Hospitals
COVID-19
Netcare Group
vaccine rollout
oxygen supply
mass vaccination
#FreeJacobZuma
Dr Richard Friedland

The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Already under pressure because of the rise in Covid-19 infections, some of South Africa's hospitals now have to deal with the fallout of the ongoing public violence in parts of the country.

RELATED: 'Tense running battles between police and looters continue'

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday afternoon that Gauteng's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (the country's biggest) was dealing with 180 trauma cases at last count which is triple the average number.

On Monday, vaccination centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were advised to close in view of the continuing unrest in the two provinces.

And protesters' disruption of supply routes for medicines and oxygen means life or death for critically ill patients.

© chanawit/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the impact on the group's hospitals.

The situation has impacted our ability to provide care and services particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and less so in Gauteng. We've obviously had to ensure that our staff are safe and that we don't compromise patient care...

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

In KwaZulu-Natal the medicine supply lines have been badly affected says Friedland.

Today our major supplier of pharmaceutical goods had their distribution centre looted and so we've had to fly in emergency supplies late this afternoon and will continue to do so...

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Oxygen has been a concern for us but fortunately we now have police escorts accompanying the oxygen tankers to our various hospitals...

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We're also treating a lot of trauma patients at the moment. We've seen over 30 gunshot wound patients and this afternoon we sent down a team of eight specialist trauma nurses just to assist our emergency departments, because clearly they're coping with Covid cases as well.

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Friedland also gives an update on the number of Covid patients being admitted at Netcare hospitals.

While the number of positive tests has reduced significantly in Gauteng, a drop in hospitalisations will only be seen in about two weeks.

The lockdown appears to be flattening the curve in the both the Western and Eastern Cape, he says.

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




13 July 2021 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gauteng
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Public violence
Riots
KwaZulu-Natal
Hospitals
COVID-19
Netcare Group
vaccine rollout
oxygen supply
mass vaccination
#FreeJacobZuma
Dr Richard Friedland

More from Business

Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million

13 July 2021 2:19 PM

JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

13 July 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber

13 July 2021 12:46 PM

CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

12 July 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security

13 July 2021 2:59 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

13 July 2021 2:31 PM

Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tense running battles between police and looters continue'

13 July 2021 12:46 PM

Many Wiener interviews Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst

13 July 2021 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police minister slammed for congratulating police on response to deadly riots

13 July 2021 12:02 PM

[WATCH] Government’s security ministers have briefed the media on efforts to quell violent riots currently gripping the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, high unemployment and absolute desparation' driving violent protests

13 July 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies for the latest on the violent unrest in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Death toll in unrest climbs to 45 after Soweto looting stampede

13 July 2021 8:25 PM

'Count me In': How communities are using Facebook & WhatsApp to help rebuild SA

13 July 2021 8:16 PM

Lubisi: SANDF deployment not too late but SA still in a dangerous situation

13 July 2021 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA