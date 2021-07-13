Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
View all Africa
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
View all Opinion
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SAA
Economy
Poverty
Mark Barnes
The Money Show
Service delivery
Job creation
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Stokvel
economic inequality
Purple Group
civil unrest
economic equality

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

"It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy - fund them, authorise them, get out of their way…"

This is the vision that investment banker and Purple Group chairperson Mark Barnes has for achieving economic equality in South Africa.

Barnes is also the former CEO of the South African Post Office (Sapo).

The riots and looting crippling KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are not a freedom struggle or a protest Barnes says.

"They're a manifestation of extreme dissatisfaction with leadership and service delivery - starvation, thirst, anger, helpless desperation…"

Bruce Whitfiled interviews Barnes on The Money Show.

"You don't need much to lance a boil that's ready to burst" he comments.

Without a solid economic foundation and an alternative to corruption these kinds of overspills are just obvious and to be expected.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We are talking about extreme dissatisfaction at local levels where the threat is now primary, no longer secondary - where water and sewerage and warmth and health are at risk.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

When you put any population or group of people at such primary risk you should not expect them to lay down and take it easily. You have to provide an alternative, all of which depends on an economic foundation to support it.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

Outright vandalism under a political guise along with pure desperation do not make for a good mix, he notes.

We're just seeing people who've had enough, and the police force is stretched... I would argue that bringing in the defence force could have quite the opposite effect of calming

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

While South Africa is borderline in a state of emergency says Barnes, sitting down quietly and discussing the economic solution could bring a resolution.

He believes we need a "structural rethink" about what constitutes a successful, multifaceted economy in local circumstances.

This would include appointing a minister of small businesses or of entrepreneurs Barnes suggests.

From our very well-established natural resource advantages, our tourism and natural climate advantages to the absence of funding for the new economy... the absence of a cohesion in the stokvel saving society... absence of the ability to raise private sector capital into broad-based initiatives... the regulatory hindrances to getting small business going...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We could get to a point where the prospect of economic dignity for everyone becomes visible, becomes tangible. But we will not do so unless we mix it with those that have the experience.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

When I talk about experienced business leaders I'm not talking about heads of corporations necessarily, or retired successful executives. I'm talking about the people who are leading the economies of tomorrow.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

Barnes expands on his "100 top business leaders" tweet in practical terms, using South African Airways (SAA) as one example.

Let's assume that you gathered ten representative, demonstrably successful, honest South Africans - business people who were capable of exercising judgement based on the confidence that they have in their abilities and the experience under their belts, and therefore in making decisions...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

With SAA... if you presented them with four different proposals, they would be able to make a decision literally within that week!

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We don't need three and four and five discussions and and 30- and 40- and 50-page presentations... We need to do something measurable, however small it is.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We need to cross the confidence barrier. We need to sit among people who've got the capacity to exercise judgement and make a call!

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

Listen to Barnes make his passionate argument in the audio clip below:




