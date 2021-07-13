'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
"It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy - fund them, authorise them, get out of their way…"
This is the vision that investment banker and Purple Group chairperson Mark Barnes has for achieving economic equality in South Africa.
Barnes is also the former CEO of the South African Post Office (Sapo).
🇿🇦It would take less than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy - fund them, authorise them, get out of their way …🇿🇦— Mark Barnes (@mark_barnes56) July 12, 2021
The riots and looting crippling KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are not a freedom struggle or a protest Barnes says.
"They're a manifestation of extreme dissatisfaction with leadership and service delivery - starvation, thirst, anger, helpless desperation…"
Bruce Whitfiled interviews Barnes on The Money Show.
"You don't need much to lance a boil that's ready to burst" he comments.
Without a solid economic foundation and an alternative to corruption these kinds of overspills are just obvious and to be expected.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We are talking about extreme dissatisfaction at local levels where the threat is now primary, no longer secondary - where water and sewerage and warmth and health are at risk.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
When you put any population or group of people at such primary risk you should not expect them to lay down and take it easily. You have to provide an alternative, all of which depends on an economic foundation to support it.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
Outright vandalism under a political guise along with pure desperation do not make for a good mix, he notes.
We're just seeing people who've had enough, and the police force is stretched... I would argue that bringing in the defence force could have quite the opposite effect of calmingMark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
While South Africa is borderline in a state of emergency says Barnes, sitting down quietly and discussing the economic solution could bring a resolution.
He believes we need a "structural rethink" about what constitutes a successful, multifaceted economy in local circumstances.
This would include appointing a minister of small businesses or of entrepreneurs Barnes suggests.
From our very well-established natural resource advantages, our tourism and natural climate advantages to the absence of funding for the new economy... the absence of a cohesion in the stokvel saving society... absence of the ability to raise private sector capital into broad-based initiatives... the regulatory hindrances to getting small business going...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We could get to a point where the prospect of economic dignity for everyone becomes visible, becomes tangible. But we will not do so unless we mix it with those that have the experience.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
When I talk about experienced business leaders I'm not talking about heads of corporations necessarily, or retired successful executives. I'm talking about the people who are leading the economies of tomorrow.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
Barnes expands on his "100 top business leaders" tweet in practical terms, using South African Airways (SAA) as one example.
Let's assume that you gathered ten representative, demonstrably successful, honest South Africans - business people who were capable of exercising judgement based on the confidence that they have in their abilities and the experience under their belts, and therefore in making decisions...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
With SAA... if you presented them with four different proposals, they would be able to make a decision literally within that week!Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We don't need three and four and five discussions and and 30- and 40- and 50-page presentations... We need to do something measurable, however small it is.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We need to cross the confidence barrier. We need to sit among people who've got the capacity to exercise judgement and make a call!Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
Listen to Barnes make his passionate argument in the audio clip below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155473346_stock-illustration-forest-fire-fight-concept-natural-disaster-flaming-fire-in-the-woods-on-south-africa-flag-background.html?term=south%2Bafrican%2Bflag%2Bburning&vti=lxyzp5ywo8j810r8xg-1-2
