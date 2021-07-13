New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures





TikTok has a new feature that lets users upload photos or other images, which it then animates.

People are being very creative, animating action figures, art, themselves in the mirror, and even photos of relatives who have passed away.

© kovop58/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak (scroll up to listen).

When we try to animate humans realistically, it looks weird and creepy. Alistair Fairweather, cofounder - PlainSpeak