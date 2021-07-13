New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
View all Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
View all Business
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak. 13 July 2021 5:14 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures

13 July 2021 5:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
TikTok
Alistair Fairweather
PlainSpeak

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak.

TikTok has a new feature that lets users upload photos or other images, which it then animates.

People are being very creative, animating action figures, art, themselves in the mirror, and even photos of relatives who have passed away.

© kovop58/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak (scroll up to listen).

When we try to animate humans realistically, it looks weird and creepy.

Alistair Fairweather, cofounder - PlainSpeak

They’ve analysed millions of faces… They’ve learned how a human face moves… It’s a statistical trick… Deepfakes come to mind… It’s based on the same technology…

Alistair Fairweather, cofounder - PlainSpeak



13 July 2021 5:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
TikTok
Alistair Fairweather
PlainSpeak

More from Lifestyle

Unrest insurance claims: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it was looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

13 July 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all

11 July 2021 10:34 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist

10 July 2021 1:45 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story

10 July 2021 12:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health

10 July 2021 9:20 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam

9 July 2021 2:16 PM

Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest

9 July 2021 1:04 PM

CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Death toll in unrest climbs to 45 after Soweto looting stampede

13 July 2021 8:25 PM

'Count me In': How communities are using Facebook & WhatsApp to help rebuild SA

13 July 2021 8:16 PM

Lubisi: SANDF deployment not too late but SA still in a dangerous situation

13 July 2021 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA