New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures
TikTok has a new feature that lets users upload photos or other images, which it then animates.
People are being very creative, animating action figures, art, themselves in the mirror, and even photos of relatives who have passed away.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak (scroll up to listen).
When we try to animate humans realistically, it looks weird and creepy.Alistair Fairweather, cofounder - PlainSpeak
They’ve analysed millions of faces… They’ve learned how a human face moves… It’s a statistical trick… Deepfakes come to mind… It’s based on the same technology…Alistair Fairweather, cofounder - PlainSpeak
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147926338_new-york-usa-25-may-2020-tiktok-chinese-video-sharing-social-networking-service-young-boy-chat-on-mo.html?term=tiktok&vti=nzv0y0afj7ep7cs0ga-2-87
