[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

Earlier it was reported that the Afrox warehouse was on fire but the spokesperson clarified it was the building next door.

Correction: Afrox spokesperson clarifies on SAFM says it's not their building that is on fire, but it's the building next door theirs. https://t.co/wuPQWYagJv — Nomsa Mdhluli- Machaka (@Nomsa_Md) July 14, 2021

As received- Afrox building on fire at Nandi drive in Durban. Livelihoods destroyed. #ShutdownSA #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/5kCaTeTKqW — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 14, 2021

The last nail in the coffin of the KZN Economy that will affect the whole of SA would be burning of the Engine Refinery, Afrox Plant, Toyota Plant, SAB Plant, Edcon Warehouse and the Durban Port.



The looting of malls was a decoy the targets will be Strategic Economic Sectors. — Nkululeko Mhlaba (@MhlabaNkululeko) July 13, 2021

[VISUALS] @Karinda_J is on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban, monitoring the after effects on the roads following an explosion at Afrox warehouse.



The police are now searching vehicles and have stopped a bakkie full of people to question them on their movement.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/qxiYlCUEu4 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 14, 2021