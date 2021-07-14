[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban
The warehouse is reportedly next door to, is the largest supplier of medical oxygen to hospitals and analysts are suggesting this is economic sabotage on a scale that is more orchestrated than the looting seen across KZN and Gauteng over the past days.
Earlier it was reported that the Afrox warehouse was on fire but the spokesperson clarified it was the building next door.
Correction: Afrox spokesperson clarifies on SAFM says it's not their building that is on fire, but it's the building next door theirs. https://t.co/wuPQWYagJv— Nomsa Mdhluli- Machaka (@Nomsa_Md) July 14, 2021
As received- Afrox building on fire at Nandi drive in Durban. Livelihoods destroyed. #ShutdownSA #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/5kCaTeTKqW— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 14, 2021
The last nail in the coffin of the KZN Economy that will affect the whole of SA would be burning of the Engine Refinery, Afrox Plant, Toyota Plant, SAB Plant, Edcon Warehouse and the Durban Port.— Nkululeko Mhlaba (@MhlabaNkululeko) July 13, 2021
The looting of malls was a decoy the targets will be Strategic Economic Sectors.
[VISUALS] @Karinda_J is on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban, monitoring the after effects on the roads following an explosion at Afrox warehouse.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 14, 2021
The police are now searching vehicles and have stopped a bakkie full of people to question them on their movement.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/qxiYlCUEu4
More from Politics
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM
CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.)Read More
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission application.Read More