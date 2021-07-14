Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
- Sapref on Tuesday declared a force majeure due to the civil unrest in the country and closed refinery in Durban
- AA's Layton Beard says there are no petrol shortages at the moment
- The continuation of civil unrest could impact fuel supply in the next week or two however, he says
Sapref (South African Petroleum Refiners) stated on Tuesday that it is declaring a force majeure due to the civil unrest in the country.
The body declared that as a result of the disruption of supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal, suppliers of materials critical to its operations have suspended deliveries due to safety concerns.
Without these critical materials, and with no timeline of the durations, Sapref has made the difficult decision to shut down the country's largest crude oil refinery in the South Durban Basin.
Layton Beard of the Automobile Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dangers of panic buying, saying there is at this stage no concrete proof of a fuel shortage, and rushing to the pumps will just cause mayhem.
When we look at the bigger picture in the country we still have enough supply. We have not received any reports of widescale petrol stations running dry.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
We have heard very sporadic reports of stations rationing their fuel, perhaps they are concerned about their own reserves, but certainly, the reports we are getting is that the supply, for the moment, appears to be OK.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
With a force majeure from Sapref, as well as the fact that a large section of the N3 between Cedara and Heidelberg is closed, it means supply is going to be contained - not today but going into next week and perhaps the week after that the supply could be constrained.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Our concern is that the longer the unrest continues, the longer that supply is going to be compromised, and certainly in the medium to long run that is going to certainly have an impact.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
This will have an impact on the fuel price, he says.
If you are not producing the actual product, at one of the country's largest refineries, then it is inevitable it is going to have an impact at some stage.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Transportation constraints even once production resumes will also have an impact, he adds.
He reiterates however that fuel supply could be compromised in the next week or two.
South Africa’s largest crude oil refinery, SAPREF, has shut down.— Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) July 13, 2021
SAPREF which has 35% of South Africa's refining capacity has shut down due to the looting and violence in South Africa!
SAPREF processes 24,000 tons of crude per day, and 2.7 billion litres of petrol per year. pic.twitter.com/Wieo2RHDet
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
