'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Looting in Gauteng is ongoing with some citizens and the taxi industry now guarding assets
Trauma units, quiet during previous alcohol bans, are filling up
Police are acting with restraint
Some vaccination sites are closed, and authorities fear the superspreading effect of riots
Ten people died in a stampede at Meadowlands mall when looters stormed into shops.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the scene on Tuesday as the province continued to burn and the death toll climbed to 19.
Crowds of looters continued to ransack malls, shops, petrol stations, and businesses across the province as the police and army were deployed.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, about the ongoing violence and looting in what is South Africa’s economic engine room (scroll up to listen).
We’ve been seeing citizens guarding malls… Even the taxi industry is doing defence…Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
The banning of alcohol was to prevent trauma… but because of this trauma units are busy again in Gauteng.Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
The police are there… They’ve tried to restrain themselves… the fears of Marikana are still at the back of their minds…Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
Massive destruction of property… A very, very distressful situation… We have not seen infrastructure disruption…Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
Some of the vaccination sites had to be closed… Some ambulances could not provide services… With these super spreaders, we fear what we’ll see in a week or two… People have been rioting, and obviously, a lot of infection is happening.Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
Looters in Soweto are being interrogated by residents securing Maponya Mall, Soweto has ran out of fuel? #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/YunfD6hQtg— Khutšo🇿🇦 (@KhutsoRebel) July 13, 2021
#SouthAfricaIsBurning #looting #mallofafrica #Limpopo #JubJub #JuliusMalema well done to the burgersfort community in limpopo pic.twitter.com/Aw5NgWnQJe— Lerato mathabo KG (@lerato_kganyago) July 13, 2021
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
