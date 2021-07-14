'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'





Data surveillance expert Murray Hunter says he's not surprised that senior ex-intelligence agents are being investigated for allegedly igniting Zuma riots

Hunter says the 'old guard' of the State Security Agency (SSA) has a history of using dirty tricks for political gain

He has warned against declaring a state of emergency in South Africa and says the SSA has for years had too much power and not enough accountability

Independent data surveillance expert Murray Hunter says it's no surprise that former agents of the State Security Agency (SSA) are being investigated for allegedly orchestrating the violent unrests in parts of South Africa.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that the agency was investigating information about the alleged involvement of senior ex-agents aligned to former president Jacob Zuma.

Hunter says a high-level report into the SSA has shown that the agency has a history of using dirty tricks to push political agendas and advance Zuma’s personal interests.

RELATED: We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security

At least 72 people have died in ongoing violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that started after Zuma's arrest last week.

Hunter says it's not inconceivable that the "old guard" of the SSA from the Zuma administration could be "pulling the strings" somehow.

"The motive would be to destabilise, to get some kind of advantage for the current situation", the researcher tells CapeTalk.

He says that the SSA needs to thoroughly investigate the allegations and provide more information once they have done so.

Hunter says the current speculation should serve as a warning against declaring a state of emergency which would give increased power to securocrats.

RELATED: 7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

The idea that there might be former State Security operatives at play here, pulling the strings, is exactly a reminder of why we don't want a securocratic solution... we can't be moved to a repressive response that says, whatever the cost, let's give more power to the police, more power to the security structures and more power to the army. Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher

If it is happening now, it's a playbook that has already been used, so it isn't surprising in that way. Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher

It is really concerning but not surprising that former intelligence officials might be involved. Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher

I always like to take everything that one hears from the intelligence circles with a pinch of salt because misinformation spreads in that way but it isn't surprising. Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher

We'd already seen that information coming out of State Security that people from the old guard, from the Zuma administration, had... basically walked off the reservation and that there were a number of operatives who actually couldn't be traced by the current authorities. Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher