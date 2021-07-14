Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
- Getaways on working farms are a burgeoning tourism industry
- It is affordable and a safer wide open space for families to holiday says RuralToursimAfrica.com founder Jacqui Taylor
Refilwe chats to Jacqui Taylor from RuralTourismAfrica.com about what is known as agritourism.
The Agritourism Africa website was established to promote sustainable rural development in South Africa and Africa by creating an environment in which farmers and rural communities can connect with travelers.
Agritourism is a phenomenon that is growing throughout the world. It is a chance to feel and experience rural tourism to its fullest experiencing a working farm.
Taylor says it is particularly relevant now during the Covid-19 pandemic when schools are closed because a family cooped up in a house, can be very challenging.
On a farm, there is so much space for children to run around, for parents to have their own time walking or cycling.Jacqui Taylor, Managing Editor and Founder - RuralTourismAfrica.com
On some farms, you can watch sheep being sheared.Jacqui Taylor, Managing Editor and Founder - RuralTourismAfrica.com
Most farms have connectivity.Jacqui Taylor, Managing Editor and Founder - RuralTourismAfrica.com
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1808/serezniy180837546/108767104-happy-little-african-american-girl-in-the-field.jpg
More from Local
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.Read More
We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security
Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.Read More
WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby
Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town Centre.Read More
'Tense running battles between police and looters continue'
Many Wiener interviews Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra.Read More
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.Read More
More from Business
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.Read More
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million
JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million.Read More
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it
Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak.Read More
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it
Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.Read More
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong
A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!Read More
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyle.Read More
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history.Read More
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.Read More