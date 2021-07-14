Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways





Getaways on working farms are a burgeoning tourism industry

It is affordable and a safer wide open space for families to holiday says RuralToursimAfrica.com founder Jacqui Taylor

Refilwe chats to Jacqui Taylor from RuralTourismAfrica.com about what is known as agritourism.

The Agritourism Africa website was established to promote sustainable rural development in South Africa and Africa by creating an environment in which farmers and rural communities can connect with travelers.

Agritourism is a phenomenon that is growing throughout the world. It is a chance to feel and experience rural tourism to its fullest experiencing a working farm.

Taylor says it is particularly relevant now during the Covid-19 pandemic when schools are closed because a family cooped up in a house, can be very challenging.

On a farm, there is so much space for children to run around, for parents to have their own time walking or cycling. Jacqui Taylor, Managing Editor and Founder - RuralTourismAfrica.com

On some farms, you can watch sheep being sheared. Jacqui Taylor, Managing Editor and Founder - RuralTourismAfrica.com