Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?
-
Rinse after brushing – it does not really affect the amount of fluoride on your teeth
-
Brushing before bed is most important
-
Mouthwash is good. Flossing is great. Doing both is the best of all
Do not rinse after brushing your teeth, advises some oral health experts.
Rinsing with water after brushing clears much of the fluoride and reduces its cavity-fighting effect, so the argument goes.
Fluoride is added to our drinking water.
In 2007, the World Health Organisation passed a resolution stating that universal access to fluoride is part of the basic right to human health.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jason Sam, a dentist (scroll up to listen).
I suggest rinsing your mouth once after you brush your teeth… The water doesn’t really affect the amount of fluoride…Dr Jason Sam, dentist
It’s most important to brush at night… Brush your teeth before you eat, and then again after…Dr Jason Sam, dentist
Electric toothbrushes do work very well… But a good, soft manual toothbrush – and you’re brushing in the correct way, for the right amount of time – that’s more than good enough. Just floss once a day and use a mouthwash that contains fluoride.Dr Jason Sam, dentist
If you don’t brush your tongue, it causes bad breath…Dr Jason Sam, dentist
Floss and mouthwash definitely. But if you had to choose between the two… I would definitely go with floss.Dr Jason Sam, dentist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60694760_perfect-smile-after-bleaching-dental-care-and-whitening-teeth-stomatology-and-beauty-care-woman-smil.html?vti=mmdzsb3l5z4t5en4g9-1-51
More from Opinion
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.Read More
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.Read More
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures"
Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism in African cultures.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak.Read More
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it
Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.Read More
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong
A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!Read More
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyle.Read More
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history.Read More
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.Read More