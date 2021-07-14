Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?





Rinse after brushing – it does not really affect the amount of fluoride on your teeth

Brushing before bed is most important

Mouthwash is good. Flossing is great. Doing both is the best of all

Guess who flosses? © looking2thesky/123rf.com

Do not rinse after brushing your teeth, advises some oral health experts.

Rinsing with water after brushing clears much of the fluoride and reduces its cavity-fighting effect, so the argument goes.

Fluoride is added to our drinking water.

In 2007, the World Health Organisation passed a resolution stating that universal access to fluoride is part of the basic right to human health.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jason Sam, a dentist (scroll up to listen).

I suggest rinsing your mouth once after you brush your teeth… The water doesn’t really affect the amount of fluoride… Dr Jason Sam, dentist

It’s most important to brush at night… Brush your teeth before you eat, and then again after… Dr Jason Sam, dentist

Electric toothbrushes do work very well… But a good, soft manual toothbrush – and you’re brushing in the correct way, for the right amount of time – that’s more than good enough. Just floss once a day and use a mouthwash that contains fluoride. Dr Jason Sam, dentist

If you don’t brush your tongue, it causes bad breath… Dr Jason Sam, dentist