Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:56
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:04
History of: South African flags
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruce Berry - Secretary/Treasurer at Southern African Vexillological Association (SAVA)
Today at 10:15
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:40
Generational identity in the workplace in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Reiersgord - Writer at Freelance
Today at 11:05
Let's talk about sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Windvogel - Co-author at Touch (book)
Shana Fife - Author at Ougat (book)
Today at 15:20
Mandela’s presidential home will open to the public next month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga. 14 July 2021 8:52 AM
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery. 14 July 2021 8:54 AM
[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban. 14 July 2021 7:42 AM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
View all Politics
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak. 13 July 2021 5:14 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

14 July 2021 9:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
oral hygiene
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
dentistry
oral health
Jason Sam

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.

  • Rinse after brushing – it does not really affect the amount of fluoride on your teeth

  • Brushing before bed is most important

  • Mouthwash is good. Flossing is great. Doing both is the best of all

Guess who flosses? © looking2thesky/123rf.com

Do not rinse after brushing your teeth, advises some oral health experts.

Rinsing with water after brushing clears much of the fluoride and reduces its cavity-fighting effect, so the argument goes.

Fluoride is added to our drinking water.

In 2007, the World Health Organisation passed a resolution stating that universal access to fluoride is part of the basic right to human health.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jason Sam, a dentist (scroll up to listen).

I suggest rinsing your mouth once after you brush your teeth… The water doesn’t really affect the amount of fluoride…

Dr Jason Sam, dentist

It’s most important to brush at night… Brush your teeth before you eat, and then again after…

Dr Jason Sam, dentist

Electric toothbrushes do work very well… But a good, soft manual toothbrush – and you’re brushing in the correct way, for the right amount of time – that’s more than good enough. Just floss once a day and use a mouthwash that contains fluoride.

Dr Jason Sam, dentist

If you don’t brush your tongue, it causes bad breath…

Dr Jason Sam, dentist

Floss and mouthwash definitely. But if you had to choose between the two… I would definitely go with floss.

Dr Jason Sam, dentist



14 July 2021 9:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
oral hygiene
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
dentistry
oral health
Jason Sam

More from Opinion

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst

13 July 2021 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures"

11 July 2021 2:54 PM

Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism in African cultures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'

9 July 2021 3:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways

14 July 2021 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures

13 July 2021 5:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it

13 July 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all

11 July 2021 10:34 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist

10 July 2021 1:45 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story

10 July 2021 12:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and regaining his strength.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health

10 July 2021 9:20 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

Business Politics

'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'

Local Business

[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Makhubo laid to rest

14 July 2021 9:35 AM

NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested during Gauteng, KZN violence

14 July 2021 9:32 AM

Ramaphosa to meet with political leaders in bid to stop violence

14 July 2021 8:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA