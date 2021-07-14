South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli
-
South Africa needs a State of Emergency – the Constitution provides for it, says Vusi Pikoli
-
We must defend our democracy, he says
RELATED: 7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
Calls are growing for a full-blown State of Emergency.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula does not believe that a state of emergency is warranted for the ongoing unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Mapisa-Nqakula says doing so will rob citizens of freedom and will put the military in control of the country.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Vusi Pikoli, the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (scroll up to listen).
Kiewit is not convinced it is a Pandora’s Box worth opening while Pikoli says the time has arrived.
I’m mindful of our history. How as Black South Africans we have suffered under various State of Emergencies. But that was under apartheid. Now, we’ve got a new Constitution…Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority
We must defend our democracy… A State of Emergency will be declared in terms of Constitutional provisions…Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority
Declaring a State of Emergency is not unconstitutional… It does not give law enforcement agencies license to do as they wish…Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority
The fact is, there is a crisis right now in this country… 71 [lost lives]. Where is the threshold? When are we going to protect innocent lives?Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority
People can’t even get their vaccinations! So, we need something much stronger to protect lives and property.Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114692111_modern-fire-call-point-on-brick-wall-indoors.html?vti=lvgwjm1rh6zn4f8dx2-1-92
More from Local
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI
The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wednesday morning.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
[VIDEOS] Long queues at KZN petrol station along N2 as fuel shortages predicted
Amid fears that SA could face a fuel shortage in the coming days, motorists in KZN are waiting for hours in long queues to fill up their tanks.Read More
No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz about the security situation in the province.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
More from Opinion
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.Read More
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.Read More
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More