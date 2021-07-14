Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
Vusi Pikoli
Morning Live
Public violence
State of emergency
Lester Kiewit
Gauteng looting
Gauteng riots
KZN riots
civil unrest
KZN looting

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

  • South Africa needs a State of Emergency – the Constitution provides for it, says Vusi Pikoli

  • We must defend our democracy, he says

© serezniy/123rf.com

RELATED: 7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Calls are growing for a full-blown State of Emergency.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula does not believe that a state of emergency is warranted for the ongoing unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mapisa-Nqakula says doing so will rob citizens of freedom and will put the military in control of the country.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Vusi Pikoli, the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (scroll up to listen).

Kiewit is not convinced it is a Pandora’s Box worth opening while Pikoli says the time has arrived.

I’m mindful of our history. How as Black South Africans we have suffered under various State of Emergencies. But that was under apartheid. Now, we’ve got a new Constitution…

Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority

We must defend our democracy… A State of Emergency will be declared in terms of Constitutional provisions…

Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority

Declaring a State of Emergency is not unconstitutional… It does not give law enforcement agencies license to do as they wish…

Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority

The fact is, there is a crisis right now in this country… 71 [lost lives]. Where is the threshold? When are we going to protect innocent lives?

Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority

People can’t even get their vaccinations! So, we need something much stronger to protect lives and property.

Vusi Pikoli, former head - National Prosecuting Authority



