No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz
- Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says there has been no looting in the Western Cape
- However, taxi violence has erupted again despite a ceasefire that was reached last week
- According to Fritz, neighbourhood watch groups in Khayelitsha provided a tip-off that helped thwart suspects who attempted to target a mall in the area last night
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says while looting has not taken place in the province, taxi violence has, unfortunately, erupted again.
At least three people were killed and four wounded on Tuesday in shooting incidents linked to taxi violence.
The violence comes after taxi associations signed a peace pledge last week.
MEC Fritz says taxi ranks could be closed if taxi operators continue to promote violence.
At the same time, the MEC says Western Cape officials are committed to a "no-looting project" in the province.
There has been no looting so far, and those malls that have closed have done so as a precautionary measure.
RELATED: Reports of looting in Mitchells Plain false, WC authorities on high alert
According to Fritz, neighbourhood watch groups in Khayelitsha and other areas have provided useful information that has helped thwart attempts at public violence.
He says intel from the neighbourhood watch groups prevented "an attempt at one of the malls in Khayelitsha" last night.
Fritz tells CapeTalk that community groups are the "eyes and ears on the ground" feeding information to command centre.
We are going to constantly communicate with our communities... we call it a no-looting project.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
There's not looting that has been reported, but unfortunately, we have the devil of taxi violence that's persistent even though they gave an undertaking that they are having a ceasefire and not continuing the violence.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
We need to deal with these taxi operators and they should really be held accountable.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
I've been on the ground now patrolling with some neighbourhood watched in Mitchells Plain and other areas... it's exactly those people on the ground who become the ears and eyes of that safety grid that feeds in information.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
A very good example is last night when there was an attempt at one of the malls in Khayelitsha and it was the neighbourhood watches who fed that into the grid immediately. The police immediately responded and stopped it.. those people all scattered and disappeared.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
There was also an instance yesterday of youth with petrol bombs in a bush - again information we received from the neighbourhood watches - and immediately the neighbourhood watches dealt with them even before the police could.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
