[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
DA lays incitement charges against Zuma children and Malema
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 15:20
Rebuild SA Facebook page
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mbali Ndhlovu
Today at 15:40
SASRIA on ability to pay out claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria
Today at 15:50
Failure of police intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 16:54
SANTACO on looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 16:57
Howick community comes together to clean post riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janis Holmes
Today at 17:05
More taxi violence in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katrin Hansing
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Bulls to face South Africa A side after Lions say no
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi... 14 July 2021 2:15 PM
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24 Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24. 14 July 2021 12:58 PM
Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wedn... 14 July 2021 12:43 PM
View all Local
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law. 14 July 2021 12:21 PM
'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state securit... 14 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Politics
'People are frantically buying fuel' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 14 July 2021 12:38 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery. 14 July 2021 8:54 AM
View all Business
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

14 July 2021 12:21 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Rule of law
Separation of powers
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.
  • Writer and columnist Jonny Steinberg weighs in on why it has been so crucial that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not bent the rules
  • Steinberg draws comparisons between how former president Thabo Mbeki used state organs to fight political battles within the ANC and created the gap for Jacob Zuma to do the same during his presidency
  • It is not about bending rules in the short term for personal gain, but ensuring the separation of powers and the Rule of Law in the long term, says Steinberg
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC celebrations outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Ramaphosa's seemingly deliberate distance between himself and the various arms of state infers that he goes out of his way to be seen not to be 'playing politics' with the Rule of Law in South Africa, suggest Lester.

While many critics complain about Ramaphosa's slowness in taking action, Steinberg views it as courage.

Cyril Ramaphosa is someone who plays by the rules agrees Steinberg, and for good reason. In his recent Business Day column, Steinberg states that he believes Ramaphosa has defined his presidency with his 'fidelity to the pre-eminence of rules,' and explains why he has done so.

I think the reason he is so concerned to show in every moment that rules and procedures are deciding what will happen next, is because it is his memory of what happened in South Africa not only over the last ten years but over the last 20 to 25 years.

Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

Many things made Jacob Zuma possible - but one of the key things was the way his predecessor Thabo Mbeki treated the criminal justice system.

Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

By the end of Mbeki's tenure, he was quite nakedly using both police and prosecutorial authorities to fight battles in the ANC, and I think that really dented the credibility of those institutions.

Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

That legacy allowed Zuma to use those same institutions for his own ends, notes Steinberg.

I think that what Ramaphosa is trying to do is think not only of himself and his own tenure but of the future.

Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

Is it possible to introduce separation of powers and rule-based procedures once again, he asks?

These are really crucial questions.

Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

It is argued that with Zuma supporters still in positions within the state security appratus making things difficult, Ramaphosa needs to bend a few rules, says Lester.

That is what Thabo Mbeki thought. He was also fighting major battles and thought the emergencies of the day were so important that one should bend the rules, and I don't think he was thinking about the long term when he did that.

Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

Bend the rules now and then what about the future legacy? Jacob Zuma certainly made the most of that legacy says Steinberg.

The danger arises when in the regular course of government business important rules are broken almost surreptitiously, and the independence of institutions is violated, he explains.

So how should President Ramaphosa put a stamp of authority on the situation in the country that has seen widespread looting and civil unrest?

The situation is so new and so fluid and one of the dangers is to make decisions before you know what is going on - and if Ramaphosa has a fault, it is taking a lot of care and reflecting.

Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

I don't know what he knows about how the security forces are doing and maybe needs a little while to assess.

Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

He adds that in such an unprecedented situation as is currently being experienced, many rules do fall away, and rightly so.

But, adds Steinberg, rules are essential.

Some pretty nasty people have been in power and if you set a precedent that rules don't count, all bets are off. If you can't govern through the Rule of Law, if the president of a country can do what he likes, then we can all pack up and go home. It's over. That is what stands between a society that can regulate itself and one where naked power gets what it wants.

Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist



14 July 2021 12:21 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Rule of law
Separation of powers
President Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Politics

Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

14 July 2021 2:27 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'

14 July 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

14 July 2021 7:42 AM

Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid

13 July 2021 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

13 July 2021 7:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

12 July 2021 7:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

Business Politics

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

Politics

EWN Highlights

Action SA to sue Ramaphosa, security cluster ministers over riot loss, damage

14 July 2021 2:04 PM

R50,000 pledge to help Alex FM rebuild, temp premises offered for broadcasting

14 July 2021 1:28 PM

Makhubo remembered as an exemplary leader committed to improving lives

14 July 2021 1:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA