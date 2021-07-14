[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules





Writer and columnist Jonny Steinberg weighs in on why it has been so crucial that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not bent the rules

Steinberg draws comparisons between how former president Thabo Mbeki used state organs to fight political battles within the ANC and created the gap for Jacob Zuma to do the same during his presidency

It is not about bending rules in the short term for personal gain, but ensuring the separation of powers and the Rule of Law in the long term, says Steinberg

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC celebrations outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Ramaphosa's seemingly deliberate distance between himself and the various arms of state infers that he goes out of his way to be seen not to be 'playing politics' with the Rule of Law in South Africa, suggest Lester.

While many critics complain about Ramaphosa's slowness in taking action, Steinberg views it as courage.

Cyril Ramaphosa is someone who plays by the rules agrees Steinberg, and for good reason. In his recent Business Day column, Steinberg states that he believes Ramaphosa has defined his presidency with his 'fidelity to the pre-eminence of rules,' and explains why he has done so.

I think the reason he is so concerned to show in every moment that rules and procedures are deciding what will happen next, is because it is his memory of what happened in South Africa not only over the last ten years but over the last 20 to 25 years. Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

Many things made Jacob Zuma possible - but one of the key things was the way his predecessor Thabo Mbeki treated the criminal justice system. Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

By the end of Mbeki's tenure, he was quite nakedly using both police and prosecutorial authorities to fight battles in the ANC, and I think that really dented the credibility of those institutions. Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

That legacy allowed Zuma to use those same institutions for his own ends, notes Steinberg.

I think that what Ramaphosa is trying to do is think not only of himself and his own tenure but of the future. Jonny Steinberg, Political researcher and author

Is it possible to introduce separation of powers and rule-based procedures once again, he asks?

These are really crucial questions. Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

It is argued that with Zuma supporters still in positions within the state security appratus making things difficult, Ramaphosa needs to bend a few rules, says Lester.

That is what Thabo Mbeki thought. He was also fighting major battles and thought the emergencies of the day were so important that one should bend the rules, and I don't think he was thinking about the long term when he did that. Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

Bend the rules now and then what about the future legacy? Jacob Zuma certainly made the most of that legacy says Steinberg.

The danger arises when in the regular course of government business important rules are broken almost surreptitiously, and the independence of institutions is violated, he explains.

So how should President Ramaphosa put a stamp of authority on the situation in the country that has seen widespread looting and civil unrest?

The situation is so new and so fluid and one of the dangers is to make decisions before you know what is going on - and if Ramaphosa has a fault, it is taking a lot of care and reflecting. Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

I don't know what he knows about how the security forces are doing and maybe needs a little while to assess. Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist

He adds that in such an unprecedented situation as is currently being experienced, many rules do fall away, and rightly so.

But, adds Steinberg, rules are essential.

Some pretty nasty people have been in power and if you set a precedent that rules don't count, all bets are off. If you can't govern through the Rule of Law, if the president of a country can do what he likes, then we can all pack up and go home. It's over. That is what stands between a society that can regulate itself and one where naked power gets what it wants. Jonny Steinberg, Writer and columnist