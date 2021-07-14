Streaming issues? Report here
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

  • Spies formerly with the State Security Agency are under investigation for fanning riots sweeping parts of Gauteng and KZN

  • Staunch Zuma supporter Thulani Dlomo (formerly at the SSA) is a prime suspect

FILE: State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Former state security agents close to ex-President Jacob Zuma are being investigated for stoking unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The former head of the State Security Agency's special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, has been identified as a prime suspect, according to News24.

Dlomo operated the unit as Zuma’s private militia, the Zondo Commission heard earlier this year.

He was fired from the SSA in 2019 amid numerous corruption allegations against him.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 (scroll up to listen).

… a list of 12 people who they believe are instigators… Dlomo is at the centre of investigations… We know Thulani Dlomo as a notorious individual with a muddied history…

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

The coordinated nature of the unrest… it’s not as sporadic as one assumes…

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

The special ops unit was extremely well-financed by state resources… and interested purely to serve at the behest of the former president…

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

The orchestrators of this unrest know how to mobilise… The internal shenanigans within the ANC… have spilled over and affected the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people.

Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24



