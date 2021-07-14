[VIDEOS] Long queues at KZN petrol station along N2 as fuel shortages predicted
- Motorists in KwaZulu-Natal are scrambling to fuel up as the country braces for a possible fuel shortage
- Eyewitness News has captured footage of long queues at the Shell Ultra City South Coast on the N2 in Umgababa KZN
- Petrol attendants have told Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma that there is a R500 limit per car in a bid to ensure fairness
RELATED: Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
#KZNshutdown WATCH: Scores of motorists are queuing at South Coast Ultra City (Umgababa). This is one of the few fuel stations that are operational (in eThekwini) following #looting sprees that have affected various businesses in KZN. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ywBI4I0unH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
#ProtectSouthAfrica #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/y3l23Etb4F— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
WATCH: It’s been less than 5 mins since a van selling bread has been stationed here. A loaf of bread is going for R20.00 each but some people are buying in bulk. @NkoRaphael #ProtectSouthAfrica #KZNshutdown pic.twitter.com/LBbAHP6DTd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1415222664843649024
