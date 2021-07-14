Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI





Beaches in Jeffreys Bay have been closed after a surfer was bitten by a shark

A 38-year-old Cape Town man was bitten by a shark while surfing at The Point

Picture: NSRI

A 38-year-old Cape Town man was bitten by a shark while surfing at The Point in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says beaches in Jeffreys Bay have been closed by the Kouga Municipality following the shark incident.

The man is being treated in hospital for puncture wounds to his right leg and his torso but it's believed he is in a stable condition.

The incident took place at around 7am at The Point Beach on Wednesday morning, according to a statement by the NSRI.

It appears that while surfing fellow surfers saw the man appear to fall off his board. It was then discovered, according to eye-witness reports, that he may have been bumped off his board and bitten by a shark and we believe he managed to get back onto his board and he was assisted out of the water by fellow surfers. NSRI

An NSRI Bakoven crewman who happened to be there at the time initiated medical treatment until paramedics arrived on the scene.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew were also activated.

NSRI has launched a sea rescue craft, at the request of Kouga Municipality, to patrol the surfline and to alert surfers who may not yet be aware of this shark incident.