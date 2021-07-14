'People are frantically buying fuel'
-
People are panic-buying fuel after the county’s largest refinery shut down amid ongoing civil unrest
-
FoodForward SA – provider of four million meals per month – is closed after its warehouse in KZN was ransacked
-
Taxi associations are forming human shields around businesses
RELATED: Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
FoodForward SA’s warehouse in KwaZulu-Natal was looted on Tuesday, forcing it to shut down operations.
It supplies more than 1200 NGOs and provides more than four million meals each month.
The ransacking of its warehouse has left it with no stock to feed the hungry.
Fuel shortages may also loom as Shell and BP’s South African Petroleum Refineries shut down after suppliers suspended deliveries.
The South African Petroleum Refineries is the largest crude oil refinery in Sub Saharan Africa and provides around a third of South Africa’s fuel supplies.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
We are seeing a bit of panic buying [of fuel] … People are frantically buying…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
How are we going to transport food and medicine? …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
They [FoodForward SA] distribute food into poor communities… Out of fear… they’ve closed the Joburg branch as well…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Santaco [taxi association] in Tshwane … are protecting shopping malls… They are literally forming a human chain…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
We’re sad to share that @FoodForwardSA has not been spared the unrest, #looting and #lawlessness taking place in parts of the country.— FoodForward SA (@FoodForwardSA) July 13, 2021
#shutdownsa #durban #southafrica #kzn pic.twitter.com/qnWECVIGPL
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Business
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'
John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.Read More
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million
JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million.Read More
More from Local
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI
The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wednesday morning.Read More
[VIDEOS] Long queues at KZN petrol station along N2 as fuel shortages predicted
Amid fears that SA could face a fuel shortage in the coming days, motorists in KZN are waiting for hours in long queues to fill up their tanks.Read More
No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz about the security situation in the province.Read More
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli
Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More