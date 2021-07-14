'People are frantically buying fuel'





People are panic-buying fuel after the county’s largest refinery shut down amid ongoing civil unrest

FoodForward SA – provider of four million meals per month – is closed after its warehouse in KZN was ransacked

Taxi associations are forming human shields around businesses

FoodForward SA’s warehouse in KwaZulu-Natal was looted on Tuesday, forcing it to shut down operations.

It supplies more than 1200 NGOs and provides more than four million meals each month.

The ransacking of its warehouse has left it with no stock to feed the hungry.

Fuel shortages may also loom as Shell and BP’s South African Petroleum Refineries shut down after suppliers suspended deliveries.

The South African Petroleum Refineries is the largest crude oil refinery in Sub Saharan Africa and provides around a third of South Africa’s fuel supplies.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

We are seeing a bit of panic buying [of fuel] … People are frantically buying… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

How are we going to transport food and medicine? … Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

They [FoodForward SA] distribute food into poor communities… Out of fear… they’ve closed the Joburg branch as well… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News