Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence
- There has been a taxi-related shooting incident at Cape Town station deck on Wednesday morning
- Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has called for a ceasefire as rival taxi associations continue to fight over routes
- Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi says taxi associations are failing to reach common ground
There's a strong police presence at Cape Town station deck after shots were reportedly fired on Wednesday morning.
According to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi, shots were fired at the station deck taxi rank after a fight broke out between two drivers from different associations at around 10am.
Commuters apparently ran for safety inside the Grand Central Mall and the chaos resulted in shop owners closing their stores amid fears of looting.
RELATED: No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz
Law enforcement officers are now searching taxis before they enter the station deck for weapons.
Metro police are now searching all taxis as they arrive at Cape Town Station deck 📹 @henkpix https://t.co/iWtgl33KWc pic.twitter.com/xIfvoCXLL6— Weekend Argus (@WeekendArgus) July 14, 2021
Ludidi told CapeTalk earlier that there were reports of another taxi-related incident taking near Borcherds Quarry along the N2 highway in Nyanga this morning.
At least three people were killed and four wounded on Tuesday in shooting incidents linked to taxi violence.
The latest killings bring the total number of taxi-related murders in the Western Cape to 76 since the beginning of January 2021.
The ongoing violence is linked to continued battles over routes, specifically the Paarl-Mbekweni taxi route, and illegal taxi operators, Ludidi explains.
Meanwhile, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has called for taxi associations Santaco, Codeta, and Cata to cease fire after they reneged on a peace pledge signed last week.
MEC Mitchell has urged the associations to use the appropriate legal channels, including independent mediation that has been offered to them
RELATED: Taxi industry built on 'survival of the fittest' says Cato as services resume
Mitchell is considering the closure of certain routes and or ranks should the lives of commuters continue to be at risk.
He says 70% of commuters in the province rely on the taxi industry to get to and from work.
We can't continue with the taxi violence, we have an obligation to the commuter, we have an obligation to the legal operators to ensure that we make this transport mode accessible and safe for the commuters.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
I'm appealing to Cata, Codeta, and the operators, in the interest of commuters, to cease all fire that we follow the legal process of arbitration.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government
They [taxi associations] have not reached common ground on how to operate the Paarl-Mbekweni route. Everyone wants a piece of it.Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus
No one is willing to compromise so this is still going to be a long, long battle. I don't know if the MEC will be able to sort this out by closing routes, because that will not stop these shootings.Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus
I sense there is no honesty from both associations.Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus
