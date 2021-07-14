[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV





The Mitsubishi Xpander is a seven-seater MPV powered by a 1.5-litre engine.

The Xpander comes in a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.

The manual Xpander has 15-inch alloy wheels while the automatic has 16-inch units.

Standard features include fully automatic air-conditioning, electric windows, and power sockets to all three rows of seats.

The second and third row of seats can fold partially while the third row can go completely flat.

The Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5L manual transmission retails for R299 995 while the automatic goes for R319 995.

Mitsubishi Xpander. © imwaltersy/123rf.com

It’s an interesting segment… South Africans tend to overlook MPVs… but they are significantly more practical as family cars than SUVs… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

You’re getting a third row of seats… That’s the value proposition… Infinitely more practical than a smaller SUV… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The car never feels sluggish or underpowered. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

