Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey
- Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed supported postponement of the local government elections due to the pandemic
- These findings were across age, race, gender, political persuasion and areas
- 52% felt strongly about the need to postpone elections
Prof Runciman says one of the questions asked in the survey was whether people would support postponing government elections given the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-thirds said they would support postponing the local government election.Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg
What was most interesting, was that no matter how we looked at the data - by age, race, gender, where people love, which political party they support...majority supported postponement.Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg
In fact, 52% felt very strongly about the postponement, the survey found.
It is very surprising to find such a degree of consensus.Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg
There was some willingness of people to sacrifice human rights because of the pandemic and that had some influence.Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg
More from Politics
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules
Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.Read More
'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban
Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.Read More
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.Read More