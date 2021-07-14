Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey





Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed supported postponement of the local government elections due to the pandemic

These findings were across age, race, gender, political persuasion and areas

52% felt strongly about the need to postpone elections

Voting station presiding officer supervising voters as they arrive at a voting station to vote in the by-elections in Ward 30, at Rantailane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa on 19 May, 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

Prof Runciman says one of the questions asked in the survey was whether people would support postponing government elections given the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-thirds said they would support postponing the local government election. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

What was most interesting, was that no matter how we looked at the data - by age, race, gender, where people love, which political party they support...majority supported postponement. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

In fact, 52% felt very strongly about the postponement, the survey found.

It is very surprising to find such a degree of consensus. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

There was some willingness of people to sacrifice human rights because of the pandemic and that had some influence. Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg