Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Failure of police intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 16:54
SANTACO on looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 16:57
Howick community comes together to clean post riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janis Holmes
Today at 17:05
More taxi violence in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katrin Hansing
Today at 17:45
Civil unrest poses new threat to Lions tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga. 14 July 2021 2:46 PM
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi... 14 July 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24 Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24. 14 July 2021 12:58 PM
[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law. 14 July 2021 12:21 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
'People are frantically buying fuel' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 14 July 2021 12:38 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
View all Business
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

14 July 2021 2:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
2021 local government elections

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.
  • Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed supported postponement of the local government elections due to the pandemic
  • These findings were across age, race, gender, political persuasion and areas
  • 52% felt strongly about the need to postpone elections
Voting station presiding officer supervising voters as they arrive at a voting station to vote in the by-elections in Ward 30, at Rantailane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa on 19 May, 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN.

Prof Runciman says one of the questions asked in the survey was whether people would support postponing government elections given the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-thirds said they would support postponing the local government election.

Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

What was most interesting, was that no matter how we looked at the data - by age, race, gender, where people love, which political party they support...majority supported postponement.

Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

In fact, 52% felt very strongly about the postponement, the survey found.

It is very surprising to find such a degree of consensus.

Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg

There was some willingness of people to sacrifice human rights because of the pandemic and that had some influence.

Prof Carin Runciman, Centre for Social Change - University of Johannesburg



14 July 2021 2:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
2021 local government elections

More from Politics

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

14 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'

14 July 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

14 July 2021 7:42 AM

Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid

13 July 2021 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

13 July 2021 7:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergency in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

12 July 2021 7:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

Business Politics

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

Politics

EWN Highlights

Kaunda: People have the right to ask for Zuma release but not to steal

14 July 2021 2:43 PM

Action SA to sue Ramaphosa, security cluster ministers over riot loss, damage

14 July 2021 2:04 PM

R50,000 pledge to help Alex FM rebuild, temp premises offered for broadcasting

14 July 2021 1:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA