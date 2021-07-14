Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Failure of police intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 16:54
SANTACO on looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 16:57
Howick community comes together to clean post riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janis Holmes
Today at 17:05
More taxi violence in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katrin Hansing
Today at 17:45
Civil unrest poses new threat to Lions tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Local
Business

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM
by Qama Qukula
Brand SA
Brand South Africa
Looting
unrest

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.
  • Brand SA has called on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa
  • South Africans have been urged to protect their communities amid ongoing looting and public violence in parts of the country
  • Brand SA's Sithembile Ntombela says South Africa's reputation and international image has suffered

Brand South Africa has called on citizens to demonstrate calm, peace, generosity, and kindness to others amid the unrest and public violence gripping parts of the country.

Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, says it's time to take a stand against the looting and destruction.

"If we don't do anything about it as the citizens of South Africa, then who else can do it for us?", asks Ntombela.

She says it's encouraging to see that some residents are already taking a stand to protect their communities.

As an entity charged to promote the nation's brand image and reputation, we are very much worried.

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

The Brand is compromised. The brand promise, which was selling South Africa and promoting it to the international audience, is compromised.

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

We're also cognisant of the fact that it's time to do an introspection.

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

How quickly can we respond to these riots and the unrest? What are the things that that the government of the people has not delivered?

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

We are saying that people must now take charge and play their part because clearly, the future is in our hands.

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa



NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

14 July 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence

14 July 2021 2:15 PM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI

14 July 2021 12:43 PM

The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wednesday morning.

'People are frantically buying fuel'

14 July 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

[VIDEOS] Long queues at KZN petrol station along N2 as fuel shortages predicted

14 July 2021 12:21 PM

Amid fears that SA could face a fuel shortage in the coming days, motorists in KZN are waiting for hours in long queues to fill up their tanks.

No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz

14 July 2021 11:50 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz about the security situation in the province.

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways

14 July 2021 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.

'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'

14 July 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

'People are frantically buying fuel'

14 July 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways

14 July 2021 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'

14 July 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'

13 July 2021 8:43 PM

'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare

13 July 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

