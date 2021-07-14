South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA
- Brand SA has called on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa
- South Africans have been urged to protect their communities amid ongoing looting and public violence in parts of the country
- Brand SA's Sithembile Ntombela says South Africa's reputation and international image has suffered
@Brand_SA calls on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa. https://t.co/ZfeM8li3b4 #ProtectSouthAfrica #PlayYourPart pic.twitter.com/Vv9hRzYgYm— @Brand_SA (@Brand_SA) July 14, 2021
Brand South Africa has called on citizens to demonstrate calm, peace, generosity, and kindness to others amid the unrest and public violence gripping parts of the country.
Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, says it's time to take a stand against the looting and destruction.
"If we don't do anything about it as the citizens of South Africa, then who else can do it for us?", asks Ntombela.
She says it's encouraging to see that some residents are already taking a stand to protect their communities.
As an entity charged to promote the nation's brand image and reputation, we are very much worried.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa
The Brand is compromised. The brand promise, which was selling South Africa and promoting it to the international audience, is compromised.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa
We're also cognisant of the fact that it's time to do an introspection.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa
How quickly can we respond to these riots and the unrest? What are the things that that the government of the people has not delivered?Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa
We are saying that people must now take charge and play their part because clearly, the future is in our hands.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103992402_flags-of-the-world-with-silky-satin-texture-digitally-created-.html?vti=nyj1ut2fs1a8m7zvo5-1-48
More from Local
NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence
Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI
The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wednesday morning.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
[VIDEOS] Long queues at KZN petrol station along N2 as fuel shortages predicted
Amid fears that SA could face a fuel shortage in the coming days, motorists in KZN are waiting for hours in long queues to fill up their tanks.Read More
No looting in Western Cape, but taxi violence has sadly erupted again: MEC Fritz
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz about the security situation in the province.Read More
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli
Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
More from Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV
Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaRead More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare
The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More