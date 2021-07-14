South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA





Brand SA has called on citizens to play their part in restoring peace and unity in South Africa

South Africans have been urged to protect their communities amid ongoing looting and public violence in parts of the country

Brand SA's Sithembile Ntombela says South Africa's reputation and international image has suffered

Brand South Africa has called on citizens to demonstrate calm, peace, generosity, and kindness to others amid the unrest and public violence gripping parts of the country.

Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, says it's time to take a stand against the looting and destruction.

"If we don't do anything about it as the citizens of South Africa, then who else can do it for us?", asks Ntombela.

She says it's encouraging to see that some residents are already taking a stand to protect their communities.

As an entity charged to promote the nation's brand image and reputation, we are very much worried. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

The Brand is compromised. The brand promise, which was selling South Africa and promoting it to the international audience, is compromised. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

We're also cognisant of the fact that it's time to do an introspection. Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa

How quickly can we respond to these riots and the unrest? What are the things that that the government of the people has not delivered? Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer - Brand South Africa