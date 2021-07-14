A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online
- The good thing about online is the performances are accessible 24/7 so you can watch at 2 in the morning, says CEO Monica Newton
- There is still time left to catch the last few days of performances so go to the website and book
The National Arts Festival successfully transitioned into an online festival in 2020, drawing a global audience of over 83 000 visitors and breaking new ground for the South African arts sector.
This year they are doing it again, but differently.
National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton explains to us how the Festival experience is working this year.
Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
Newton says all proceeds from the Fringe performances go directly to the artists.
Check out the website and get booking for some amazing performances reimagined for the online space.
The festival runs until 18 July so there are still a few days left to book.
