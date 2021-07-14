Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Failure of police intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 16:54
SANTACO on looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 16:57
Howick community comes together to clean post riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janis Holmes
Today at 17:05
More taxi violence in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katrin Hansing
Today at 17:45
Civil unrest poses new threat to Lions tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
No Items to show
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online

14 July 2021 2:49 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
National Arts Festival 2021

Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic.
  • The good thing about online is the performances are accessible 24/7 so you can watch at 2 in the morning, says CEO Monica Newton
  • There is still time left to catch the last few days of performances so go to the website and book
The National Arts Festival logo. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

The National Arts Festival successfully transitioned into an online festival in 2020, drawing a global audience of over 83 000 visitors and breaking new ground for the South African arts sector.

This year they are doing it again, but differently.

National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton explains to us how the Festival experience is working this year.

The good thing about online is the performances are accessible 24/7 so you can watch at 2 in the morning.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Newton says all proceeds from the Fringe performances go directly to the artists.

Check out the website and get booking for some amazing performances reimagined for the online space.

The festival runs until 18 July so there are still a few days left to book.




