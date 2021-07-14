NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will prioritise cases of people arrested during public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
NPA Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says those arrested could face several charges including public violence, theft, incitement, and malicious injury to property.
The NPA will also oppose bail for those arrested.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mhaga (scroll up to listen).
We’ll be unleashing our prosecutorial machinery, which is made up of experienced prosecutors who dealt with matters of this nature before…Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
We are firm in ensuring they are meticulously prosecuted… There is no discussion of special courts at the moment.Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106783067_an-orange-jumpsuit-of-a-prisoner-close-up-prison-clothes-prisoner-overalls.html?term=prison%2Boveralls&vti=nzjhw91dngqobbhwxq-1-4
