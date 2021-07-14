NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will prioritise cases of people arrested during public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

NPA Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says those arrested could face several charges including public violence, theft, incitement, and malicious injury to property.

The NPA will also oppose bail for those arrested.

We’ll be unleashing our prosecutorial machinery, which is made up of experienced prosecutors who dealt with matters of this nature before… Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority