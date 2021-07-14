DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media





The DA has laid criminal charges against Julius Malema and three of Jacob Zuma's children for allegedly inciting violence

This comes amid public violence and looting that has destabilised KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma's arrest

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach strongly believes that there is a case to be made against Malema and the Zuma siblings

DA leader John Steenhuisen says people must be held responsible for their recklessness

📍| The DA lays criminal charges against Julius Malema, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Duduzane Zuma and Edward Zuma for incitement of violence.



The violence and looting we are witnessing in KZN and Gauteng is causing unnecessary deaths and is devastating for livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/B3tMu4zny6 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 14, 2021

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a criminal case against three of former president Jacob Zuma's children and EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday.

DA MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach says there is a strong case for Malema, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma and Duduzane Zuma to be prosecuted for incitement to violence for their social media posts and inflammatory remarks.

Breytenbach says that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has posted a number of tweets over the course of the last few days encouraging and inciting violence and looting (see here and here).

RELATED: Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

She says there's a video of Duduzane Zuma vowing to “fight” to get his father out of prison that has been widely shared on social media.

The DA also wants the EFF's Malema taken to task for his tweets in response to the deployment of the army this week.

RELATED: NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

Breytenbach, who's the DA's Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, says this will be novel case for prosecutors to take up.

It's certainly a case that can be made, it may not be easy to make but people are becoming a lot more adept at social media prosecutions and cybercrime prosecutions. Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services - Democratic Alliance

There's no case law currently that I am aware of but that certainly isn't a deterrent to prosecute. You make case law as you go along. Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services - Democratic Alliance

The law is there. It certainly accommodates this type of incitement. I believe it can be brought home under the Riotous Assemblies Act, the parts that have not been struck down. Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services - Democratic Alliance

DA leader John Steenhuisen says people must be held responsible for the looting and lawlessness that has taken place

Steenhuisen has called for visible leadership during his visit to communities in KwaZulu-Natal that have been affected by the violence.

We've got people who should be providing cool, level-headed leadership in times likes this, that are social media fanning the flames of violence, calling on the looters and others to continue their behaviour. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

I don't think this is responsible and I do think that they do need to be held accountable for their role in inciting this type of violence that we're seeing playing out because there are very real victims in all of this. John Steenhuisen, DA leader