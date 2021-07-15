Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial response to the Covid-19 pan... 15 July 2021 7:54 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The "ethnic mobilisation" narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto,... 15 July 2021 1:44 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The "ethnic mobilisation" narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won't happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

15 July 2021 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Social media
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Brent Lindeque
Riots
good things guy
Gauteng looting
civil unrest
Rebuild SA - Volunteers Group
KZN looting
#RebuildSA
Rebuild SA

Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.
Image: truthseeker08 on Pixabay

South Africans are once again displaying the resilience they're known for during dark times.

Amid the stories of carnage being shared on social media there are also those of communities coming together.

Ordinary people are helping to clean up looted properties and protect malls still standing in the areas affected by public unrest.

"We really do have to focus on people who are doing good and there's quite a lot of good going on" comments Bruce Whitfield.

"In times of tragedy, look for the helpers" concurs Brent Lindeque, founder and editor-in-chief of award-winning platform "Good Things Guy".

The helpers are coming out everywhere. Everyone is keen to assist and get involved and clean up this mess that we currently find ourselves involved in.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

The RebuildSA - Volunteers Group on Facebook has more than 46,000 members just days after it was set up.

There are offers of assistance with anything from cleaning up and rebuilding to providing psychological support and fresh produce for those in need.

It is the most beautiful thing, says Lindeque.

South Africans have really come to the fore to help each other... whether it's helping the police force on the frontline stay hydrated and fed, whether it's the volunteers that put themselves forward to help clean up the looting or even just going 'Hey! Are you ok?'.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

We need to remember that there is a small percentage of South Africans that are doing really bad things right now and a way bigger percentage that are willing to put their hand up to say 'how can I help'.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

It's actually not that difficult to find the good news at the moment Lindeque asserts: "I am inundated right now with human beings doing good things."

We need to be the heroes we want to see... We all think things and want South Africa to be better but we will not have better neighbourhoods until we become better neighbours.

Brent Lindeque, Editor-in-chief - Good Things Guy

Listen to the uplifting conversation on The Money Show:




Share this:
